Driver’s Manual

This manual will help individuals qualify for a Georgia Driver's License and to become a safer driver.

Click here to download the full PDF version of the Georgia Driver's Handbook.

You can also read the manual online at www.eregulations.com/georgia/driver/pageflip/.

Here's a list of the chapters in the Driver's Manual:

Chapter 1 - General Licensing Information

Chapter 2 - Obtaining a License/Permit/Identification

Chapter 3 - Testing Information

Chapter 4 - Other Services and Information

Chapter 5 - Traffic Laws

Chapter 6 - Teen Driving Laws

Chapter 7 - Signs, Signals and Markings

Chapter 8 - Safety Guidelines

Chapter 9 - Sharing the Road

Chapter 10 - Losing Your Driving Privileges

Chapter 11 – Accidents

After studying, be sure to practice online before going for your test. Several practices tests can be found here.

Parent/Teen Driving Guide

The 40-Hour Parent/Teen Driving guide can be used in conjunction with a 30-hour virtual driver education program or a 30-hour classroom driver education program to meet the requirements for completion of an approved driving program.

http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/parent/

Alcohol & Drug Awareness Program (ADAP) Student Manual

This manual teaches young people the dangers involved in consuming drugs or alcohol while driving.

http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/adap/

Motorcycle Operator Manual

This manual gives instructions for obtaining a motorcycle license.

http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/motorcycle/