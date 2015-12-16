Driver’s Manual
This manual will help individuals qualify for a Georgia Driver's License and to become a safer driver.
Click here to download the full PDF version of the Georgia Driver's Handbook.
You can also read the manual online at www.eregulations.com/georgia/driver/pageflip/.
Here's a list of the chapters in the Driver's Manual:
- Chapter 1 - General Licensing Information
- Chapter 2 - Obtaining a License/Permit/Identification
- Chapter 3 - Testing Information
- Chapter 4 - Other Services and Information
- Chapter 5 - Traffic Laws
- Chapter 6 - Teen Driving Laws
- Chapter 7 - Signs, Signals and Markings
- Chapter 8 - Safety Guidelines
- Chapter 9 - Sharing the Road
- Chapter 10 - Losing Your Driving Privileges
- Chapter 11 – Accidents
After studying, be sure to practice online before going for your test. Several practices tests can be found here.
Parent/Teen Driving Guide
The 40-Hour Parent/Teen Driving guide can be used in conjunction with a 30-hour virtual driver education program or a 30-hour classroom driver education program to meet the requirements for completion of an approved driving program.
http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/parent/
Alcohol & Drug Awareness Program (ADAP) Student Manual
This manual teaches young people the dangers involved in consuming drugs or alcohol while driving.
http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/adap/
Motorcycle Operator Manual
This manual gives instructions for obtaining a motorcycle license.
http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/motorcycle/