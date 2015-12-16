The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) offers education programs for all levels of riders.

Basic Riders Course (BRC) This is for new riders. This includes 5 hours of classroom instruction and 10 hours of riding instruction. Motorcycles and helmets are provided for the course. $250 enrollment fee for an in-state driver. Successful graduates earn a 90-day License Waiver. An MSF Course Completion may also earn you a discount on your motorcycle insurance.



Basic Rider Course 2 License Waiver You must have basic skills already. Successful graduates earn a 90-day License Waiver. $100 enrollment fee for an in-state driver.



Advanced Riders Course (ARC) The ARC is a 1-day course that complements a rider’s basic skills. Range exercises improve basic skills and crash avoidance skills. Braking and cornering are emphasized. $100 enrollment fee for an in-state driver.



You can follow the GMSP on twitter at https://twitter.com/gamotorcycle or follow the GMSP blog at https://gamotorcyclesafety.wordpress.com/ .

To register for a course, visit https://online.dds.ga.gov/motorcycle/preambleregistration.aspx.