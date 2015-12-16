The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) offers education programs for all levels of riders.
- Basic Riders Course (BRC)
- This is for new riders.
- This includes 5 hours of classroom instruction and 10 hours of riding instruction.
- Motorcycles and helmets are provided for the course.
- $250 enrollment fee for an in-state driver.
- Successful graduates earn a 90-day License Waiver.
- An MSF Course Completion may also earn you a discount on your motorcycle insurance.
- Basic Rider Course 2 License Waiver
- You must have basic skills already.
- Successful graduates earn a 90-day License Waiver.
- $100 enrollment fee for an in-state driver.
- Advanced Riders Course (ARC)
- The ARC is a 1-day course that complements a rider’s basic skills.
- Range exercises improve basic skills and crash avoidance skills.
- Braking and cornering are emphasized.
- $100 enrollment fee for an in-state driver.
You can follow the GMSP on twitter at https://twitter.com/gamotorcycle or follow the GMSP blog at https://gamotorcyclesafety.wordpress.com/ .
To register for a course, visit https://online.dds.ga.gov/motorcycle/preambleregistration.aspx.