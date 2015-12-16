The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) offers education programs for all levels of riders.

 

  • Basic Riders Course (BRC)
    • This is for new riders.
    • This includes 5 hours of classroom instruction and 10 hours of riding instruction.
    • Motorcycles and helmets are provided for the course.
    • $250 enrollment fee for an in-state driver.
    • Successful graduates earn a 90-day License Waiver.
    • An MSF Course Completion may also earn you a discount on your motorcycle insurance.

 

  • Basic Rider Course 2 License Waiver
    • You must have basic skills already.
    • Successful graduates earn a 90-day License Waiver.
    • $100 enrollment fee for an in-state driver.

 

  • Advanced Riders Course (ARC)
    • The ARC is a 1-day course that complements a rider’s basic skills.
    • Range exercises improve basic skills and crash avoidance skills.
    • Braking and cornering are emphasized.
    • $100 enrollment fee for an in-state driver.

 

You can follow the GMSP on twitter at https://twitter.com/gamotorcycle or follow the GMSP blog at https://gamotorcyclesafety.wordpress.com/ .

 

To register for a course, visit https://online.dds.ga.gov/motorcycle/preambleregistration.aspx.