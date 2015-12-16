Most first-time driver’s license applicants must take and pass a knowledge exam consisting of a Road Signs and Road Rules test. All information you need to pass this test can be found in the Driver’s Manual.

DDS site http://www.dds.ga.gov/training/practicetest.aspx 20 questions dmv-written-test.com practicetest.aspx 8 tests with about 40 questions each driving-tests.org georgia-permit-practice-test 40 questions drivers-license-test-online.com georgia-ga-dmv-practice-test 10 tests with a total of over 400 questions https://quizlet.com georgia-drivers-permit-practice-test-flash-cards/ About 70 questions

There are many sites that have practice tests. Each of them has questions that are similar to the questions you will find on the actual test. Visit more than one of them to get a lot of practice.