Menu Insurance

Buying/Selling

License / Registration

Tickets & Violations

Education

DMV Office Finder

New Resident - You have 30 days from the date you move to this state to register your motor vehicle, tractor, motorcycle or trailer and get a Georgia license plate. Register your vehicle at the Tax Commissioner's tag office in the county where you live. Check out the section on "Where Do You Register Your Vehicle" for more information about where to apply.

Georgia Resident - You have seven days from the date of purchase or acquisition of a motor vehicle, tractor, motorcycle, or trailer to register and obtain a Georgia license plate or to transfer your existing valid Georgia license plate to your vehicle. You should register your vehicle at the Tax Commissioner's tag office in the county where you live. Get the address and telephone number of your county Tax Commissioner's Tag Office.

Penalties - If you fail to register your vehicle within 30 days of either establishing residency in this state or for Georgia residents, seven days from the purchase or acquisition date of the vehicle, you may be subject to fines up to $100 if law enforcement pulls you over.

Where Do You Register Your Vehicle?

Individual - The Tax Commissioner's Tag Offices in the county in Georgia where you live.

Vehicle Owned or Operated by a Business - The Tax Commissioner's Tag Offices in the county where the business is located.

Leased Vehicle - The Tax Commissioner's Tag Offices in the county where the lessee resides.

Commercial Vehicles Traveling in Georgia Only - The Tax Commissioner's Tag Offices in the county where the vehicle is based.

Motor Vehicle Dealers, Distributors, Manufacturers and Transporters Tags- The Special Tags Unit of the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division.

Commercial Vehicles Registered under IRP - The IRP Unit of this Department's Motor Vehicle Division.

What Vehicles Are Exempt from Registration in Georgia?

Vehicles Not Registered or Titled in Georgia - The State of Georgia does not register or title the following vehicles:

Mopeds.

Motorized carts.

All-terrain vehicles.

Off-road vehicles.

Tractors and Trailers not registered in Georgia - The State of Georgia does not register the following vehicles:

A trailer weighing less than 3,500 pounds factory weight and used exclusively to haul agricultural products from one place on the farm to another or from one farm or field to another.

Farm trailers, with no springs, hauling unprocessed farm products to their first market destination and trailers that are pulled from a tongue and used primarily to transport fertilizer to the farm.

Any tractor or three-wheeled motorcycle used only for agricultural purposes.

Car/Tow Dollies

A 1985 and older year model car/tow dolly, a homemade car/tow dolly and a car/tow dolly weighing 2,000 pounds or less are required to be registered in Georgia but not titled in this state.

Vehicles and Equipment Exempt from Registration in Georgia

Any vehicle or equipment used for transporting cargo or containers between and within wharves, storage areas, or terminals within the facilities of any port under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Ports Authority when such vehicle or equipment is being operated upon any public road, not part of The Dwight D. Eisenhower System of Interstate and Defense Highways, by the owner or his or her agent within a radius of ten miles of the origin port facility and accompanied by an escort vehicle equipped with one or more operating amber flashing lights that are visible from a distance of 500 feet.

Motor Vehicle "Owners" Exempt from Registration in Georgia

Non-residents - Motor vehicles owned by non-residents* may be used and operated on the public streets and highways of this state for a period of 30 days without registering provided these vehicles are properly registered and visibly display valid license plates (tags) from the owner(s)’ home state.

Visitors - Motor vehicles owned by visitors** may be used and operated on the public streets and highways of this state, for pleasure purposes only, for a period of 90 days without registering provided these vehicles are properly registered and visibly display valid license plates from the owner(s)’ home state.

Non-resident Military Personnel - As a non-resident military person stationed in Georgia pursuant to the military orders, you are not required to register your vehicle(s) in this state as long as your vehicle visibly displays a valid license plate from your home of record state.

If you choose to register your vehicle(s) in Georgia, you must comply with all requirements of vehicle registration and apply at the Tax Commissioner's Tag Office in the county where you are stationed.

To learn more view our Georgia’s Title and Registration Requirements.

Non-Resident Students - As a non-resident student attending a Georgia College or University, you are not required to register your vehicle(s) in this state as long as your vehicle visibly displays a valid license plate from your home state.

If you choose to register your vehicle(s) in Georgia you must comply with all requirements of vehicle registration and apply at the Tax Commissioner's Tag Office in the county where you reside or attend school.

Definitions

* Non-resident - any person who does not reside in the State of Georgia but who accepts employment or engages in any trade, profession or occupation in this state or enters his or her children in the public schools of this state.

** Visitor - any person who does not reside in the State of Georgia and who is not a non-resident as defined above.