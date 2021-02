Menu Insurance

How quickly does the law require me to change my address once I move? 60 days

How much does it cost to have my address or name changed on my driver’s license? The first change during a license term is free. Additional changes may have charges or require you to renew your license.

Can a P.O. Box address be used on my license? Yes, but a residential address must be provided on your application.



Change of Address Using the Internet

Requirements for an Internet Address Change

Be a US Citizen.

Be a Georgia resident.

Have created or updated a DDS Online Service Account after June 1, 2013.

Have not already changed your address during this license term.

Other License Changes

Name Changes

Name changes must be made in person at a Customer Service Center. You are required to update the name within 60 days, as required by law.

Physical Changes

To make changes for your weight, height, eye color, or gender on your license you must visit a customer service center in person.