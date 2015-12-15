For-Hire Drivers License Endorsement
As of July 1, 2015, limo drivers, taxi cab drivers or ride share drivers must have either For-Hire License Endorsement on their license or a private check certification through their employer.
Visit the following web page to submit a For-Hire Driver Endorsement. https://online.dds.ga.gov/onlineservices/chauffeur/ChauffeurValidation.aspx?F=O
Frequently Asked Questions
- Is it mandatory for taxi cab drivers, limo drivers and ride share drivers to have a For-Hire License Endorsement?
- No, one may obtain a private background check certification through their service, carrier or network that employs them. This certification is valid for 5 years.
- How do I get a For-Hire License Endorsement on my license?
- You must submit an application through DDS Online Services. You must complete the application, upload required documents and pay a $15 fee.
- How do I start a limo company, taxi service or a ride share network?
- The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the agency that regulates these companies. Search on www.dps.georgia.gov to learn how to start your company.
- How do I renew a For-Hire Endorsement?
- You renew your endorsement the same as applying for a new endorsement.
For details on the rules and regulations pertaining to for-hire drivers visit http://www.dds.ga.gov/rules/rules.aspx?chap=375-5-5&head=375-5.