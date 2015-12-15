Menu Insurance

For-Hire Drivers License Endorsement

As of July 1, 2015, limo drivers, taxi cab drivers or ride share drivers must have either For-Hire License Endorsement on their license or a private check certification through their employer.

Visit the following web page to submit a For-Hire Driver Endorsement. https://online.dds.ga.gov/onlineservices/chauffeur/ChauffeurValidation.aspx?F=O

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it mandatory for taxi cab drivers, limo drivers and ride share drivers to have a For-Hire License Endorsement? No, one may obtain a private background check certification through their service, carrier or network that employs them. This certification is valid for 5 years.

How do I get a For-Hire License Endorsement on my license? You must submit an application through DDS Online Services. You must complete the application, upload required documents and pay a $15 fee.

How do I start a limo company, taxi service or a ride share network? The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the agency that regulates these companies. Search on www.dps.georgia.gov to learn how to start your company.

How do I renew a For-Hire Endorsement? You renew your endorsement the same as applying for a new endorsement.



For details on the rules and regulations pertaining to for-hire drivers visit http://www.dds.ga.gov/rules/rules.aspx?chap=375-5-5&head=375-5.