Buying from a Private Owner

Before transferring the title, be sure you have an executed Bill of Sale Form with the current owner. Then the current owner should complete the first assignment section on the back of the title. Be sure they enter the following information:

Purchaser's full legal name and current address. This name should match the name on your Georgia driver's license or state identification card.

Date of sale (month, day, and year).

The odometer reading at the time of the sale, rounded without the tenths of a mile. There are some exceptions to the odometer requirement. Generally for cars newer than 10 years old, the reading is required. Click here for details on the exception. If it is not required, write the word "exempt" instead of the reading.

If the odometer does not accurately reflect the total actual mileage the vehicle has been driven, check the appropriate box.

The current owner must also print and sign their name. If the car is jointly owned, all owners must print and sign their names.

The purchaser must then do the following:

Acknowledge the odometer declaration by printing and signing their name in the appropriate place. If jointly purchased, all new owners must print and sign their name.

DO NOT sign a title that is blank.

Make sure that all liens listed on the title have been previously released, or you will end up responsible for them.

Did you search for the vehicle history report?

To COMPLETE the transfer, you must present the following to a DOR title office within 30 days of the sale date.

Form MV-1 - Motor Vehicle Title/Tag Application MV_Tag_and_or_Title_Application_Form_MV1_0.pdf.

Property assigned title.

Emmission Inspection Certificate if required by your county.

Proof of your own auto insurance.

Payment for the transfer, registration fees and Title ad valorem tax.

Moved Georgia Resident Title Transfer

New residents moving to Georgia are required to title and register their vehicle in Georgia. They must pay half of the Ad Valorem Title Tax within 30 days of moving into the state and the balance must be paid within the next 12 months. You must apply for the title transfer and vehicle registration in person at a DOR title office. You must present the following to a DOR title office.

Form MV-1 - Motor Vehicle Title/Tag Application MV_Tag_and_or_Title_Application_Form_MV1_0.pdf

Certification of Inspection by a Duly Constituted Georgia Law Enforcement Officer to verify your Vehicle Indentification Number (VIN).

Emmission Inspection Certificate if required by your county.

Proof of ownership such as an out-of-state vehicle title in your name or lienholder information.

Proof of your own auto insurance.

Georgia Driver's License or ID card.

Payment for the transfer, registration fees and title ad valorem tax.

Replace a Lost or Damaged Title

You can replace a title either by mail or in person at your local MVD office.