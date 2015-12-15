Georgia DUI & Distracted Driving Laws

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
DUI laws in Georgia
First offense
The first DUI offense is a misdemeanor in Georgia. If convicted, you could face the following fines and penalties:
- A fine between $300 to $1,000.
- Up to one year in jail.
- License suspension up to one year.
- $210 license-reinstatement fee.
- Mandatory minimum of 40 hours of community service.
- You may be able to do limited driving (such as work, school) with an ignition interlock.
Second offense
The second offense within five years of the first offense is a misdemeanor. If convicted, you could face:
- A fine between $600 to $1,000.
- Mandatory minimum of 48 hours in jail, with a possible 90 days to one year.
- License suspension for three years.
- $210 license-reinstatement fee.
- Minimum 30 days of community service.
- A mandatory clinical evaluation; if necessary, completion of a substance abuse treatment program at your expense.
- If you're on probation, you must install an ignition interlock for at least 12 months.
Third offense
The third offense within five years of the second offense is a high and aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted, you could get:
- Mandatory minimum of 15 days in jail.
- A fine of $1,000 to $5,000.
- License revocation for five years.
- Mandatory minimum of 30 days community service.
- Your name, photo and address published in the local newspaper at your expense.
- You'll be declared a habitual violator, and your license plate will be seized by the court and sent to the Department of Motor Vehicle Safety.
- A mandatory clinical evaluation; if necessary, completion of a substance abuse treatment program at your expense.
- If you are on probation, you must install an ignition interlock system for at least 12 months.
DUI penalty sources: Governors Office of Highway Safety in Georgia and the National Conference of State Legislatures
Distracted driving laws in Georgia
|Prohibits drivers from using hand-held cell phone while driving
|Yes
|All cellphone ban
|Only school bus drivers
|All cellphone use banned for novice drivers
|Yes, drivers under age 18
|Text messaging ban while driving
|All drivers
|Source: Governors Highway Safety Association
Updated Aug. 21, 2019