Georgia DUI & Distracted Driving Laws

DUI laws in Georgia

First offense

The first DUI offense is a misdemeanor in Georgia. If convicted, you could face the following fines and penalties:

A fine between $300 to $1,000.

Up to one year in jail.

License suspension up to one year.

$210 license-reinstatement fee.

Mandatory minimum of 40 hours of community service.

You may be able to do limited driving (such as work, school) with an ignition interlock.

Second offense

The second offense within five years of the first offense is a misdemeanor. If convicted, you could face:

A fine between $600 to $1,000.

Mandatory minimum of 48 hours in jail, with a possible 90 days to one year.

License suspension for three years.

$210 license-reinstatement fee.

Minimum 30 days of community service.

A mandatory clinical evaluation; if necessary, completion of a substance abuse treatment program at your expense.

If you're on probation, you must install an ignition interlock for at least 12 months.

Third offense

The third offense within five years of the second offense is a high and aggravated misdemeanor. If convicted, you could get:

Mandatory minimum of 15 days in jail.

A fine of $1,000 to $5,000.

License revocation for five years.

Mandatory minimum of 30 days community service.

Your name, photo and address published in the local newspaper at your expense.

You'll be declared a habitual violator, and your license plate will be seized by the court and sent to the Department of Motor Vehicle Safety.

A mandatory clinical evaluation; if necessary, completion of a substance abuse treatment program at your expense.

If you are on probation, you must install an ignition interlock system for at least 12 months.

DUI penalty sources: Governors Office of Highway Safety in Georgia and the National Conference of State Legislatures

Distracted driving laws in Georgia

Prohibits drivers from using hand-held cell phone while driving Yes All cellphone ban Only school bus drivers All cellphone use banned for novice drivers Yes, drivers under age 18 Text messaging ban while driving All drivers Source: Governors Highway Safety Association

Updated Aug. 21, 2019