Where Does Your State Rank in Violations Compared to the Nation?

If you have recent violations, it will usually mean an increase in your auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies look at your personal record and may also look at how your city or state compares to national averages. The following data shows some interesting ratios of how often your state's residents are cited for particular violations compared to the national average.

As an example to understand this table, in Georgia there are 3.2 times as many cited violations for improper or no child seats than the national average. This does not mean that there are actually that many more people not using child seats. It could mean that other states have weaker or no similar violations or that Georgia has a stronger enforcement for this violation.

Violation Type Compared to Nationwide Average Child Seat 3.2 Illegal U-turn 2.5 Other Yield 2.4 Speeding 1.8 Failure to Stop 1.8 Chargeable Accident - No Injury 1.7 Chargeable Accident - Injury 1.6 Speeding Over 100 1.5 Speed Contest/Exhibition 1.5 Other Minor 1.5 Non-Chargeable Accident 1.3 Drunk Driving - No Injury 1.0 Reckless Driving - No Injury 1.0 Hit-and-Run - No Injury 1.0 Drunk Driving - Injury 0.9 Seat Belt 0.8 Suspension 0.7 Reckless Driving - Injury 0.6 Driving While Suspended/Revoked 0.6 Hit-and-Run - Injury 0.6

Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote web sites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.