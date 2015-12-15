Menu Insurance

Buying/Selling

License / Registration

Tickets & Violations

Education

DMV Office Finder

Check the Status of a Suspended License

You can do that online at https://online.dds.ga.gov/DLStatus/.

Reinstatement Information

At the expiration of the suspension or revocation period, a customer can apply for reinstatement once all of the requirements are satisfied. Please note that requirements differ according to the type of suspension. Each type of suspended, revoked or cancelled license may have different requirements for reinstatement. Select for Reinstatement Information.

Types of License Suspensions and Revocations

There are three ways to lose your driving privileges.

Cancellation:

Revocation:

Suspension:

Mandatory Revocations:

A driver is declared a habitual violator for any third conviction of a mandatory suspended offense within 5 years. Revocation is for 5 years.

Refusal to submit to a reexamination of driving skills or knowledge of driving rules after receiving notice giving reasonable grounds for such a request.

If there is sufficient evidence of incompetence or unfitness to drive, due to being incapacitated by reason of disease, mental or physical disability, or by alcohol or drug addiction.

Mandatory Suspensions:

Homicide by vehicle.

Any felony in the commission of which a motor vehicle is used.

Using a motor vehicle in an attempt to flee or elude an officer.

Fraudulent application for a license or fictitious use of a license.

Hit-and-run or leaving the scene of an accident.

Racing.

Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked, canceled or suspended registration.

Felony forgery relating to an identification document.

Additional Common Suspensions: