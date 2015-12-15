Check the Status of a Suspended License
You can do that online at https://online.dds.ga.gov/DLStatus/.
Reinstatement Information
At the expiration of the suspension or revocation period, a customer can apply for reinstatement once all of the requirements are satisfied. Please note that requirements differ according to the type of suspension. Each type of suspended, revoked or cancelled license may have different requirements for reinstatement. Select for Reinstatement Information.
Types of License Suspensions and Revocations
There are three ways to lose your driving privileges.
- Cancellation:
- Revocation:
- Suspension:
Mandatory Revocations:
- A driver is declared a habitual violator for any third conviction of a mandatory suspended offense within 5 years. Revocation is for 5 years.
- Refusal to submit to a reexamination of driving skills or knowledge of driving rules after receiving notice giving reasonable grounds for such a request.
- If there is sufficient evidence of incompetence or unfitness to drive, due to being incapacitated by reason of disease, mental or physical disability, or by alcohol or drug addiction.
Mandatory Suspensions:
- Homicide by vehicle.
- Any felony in the commission of which a motor vehicle is used.
- Using a motor vehicle in an attempt to flee or elude an officer.
- Fraudulent application for a license or fictitious use of a license.
- Hit-and-run or leaving the scene of an accident.
- Racing.
- Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked, canceled or suspended registration.
- Felony forgery relating to an identification document.
Additional Common Suspensions:
- Anyone who fails to meet his or her child support obligation(s).
- Refusal to take a chemical test in conjunction with an arrest for DUI.
- Conviction for driving without insurance. Failure to provide valid proof of insurance when asked, by law enforcement, will result in a driver's license or permit suspension.
- If convicted for driving while license is suspended, the customer's driver's license will be further suspended for six months.
- Failure to appear in court or respond to a traffic citation, your license may be suspended indefinitely.
- Failure to pay a Super Speeder fee within 120 days.
- Any violation of the Georgia Control Substance Act.
- DDS is authorized to suspend your license if its records or other evidence shows that you have accumulated 15 points within 24 months under the point system, including violations committed out of state. Select for information on Points and Points Reduction.
- A conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.