Menu Insurance

Buying/Selling

License / Registration

Tickets & Violations

Education

DMV Office Finder

There are several reasons why you may take an approved defensive driving course. In some cases, you are required to take a course and in others you may take one voluntarily for a personal benefit.

You would like to request a reduction in your driving record points.

You want to reinstate your driver’s license.

You may be able to get a discount on your vehicle insurance.

You received a traffic ticket and have a court order.

Here is a list of certified Defensive Driving Schools http://www.dds.ga.gov/training/defensivedrivingschools.aspx

Frequently Asked Questions About Defensive Driving Programs

What is a Defensive Driving Course / Driver Improvement Course?

It is a six hour course designed to teach drivers about safe driving attitudes and behaviors.

Why would/should I take a Defensive Driving Course?

It may be used to reduce points, get your license reinstated, or reduce your insurance rates. It may also have been ordered by the court in response to a traffic violation.

Is this the same as a Driver's Education course?

No, Driver's Education courses are required for 16-year-olds to obtain their Class D license. Any licensed driver may take a Defensive Driving course.

Does the course have to be approved by the Department of Driver Services (DDS)?

If you are only taking the course for self-education it does not need to be approved. But if you need it to fulfill requirements for a points reduction, mandated course or other driver's license related issues, it must be approved.

Can I take it online?

No. Currently, no online courses are approved for use with the DDS.

Do I need a car to take the course?

These are classroom based courses and you do not need to provide a vehicle for the course.

Driving Apps

There are also apps available for your phone that can help you be a safer driver.