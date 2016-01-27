Menu Insurance

Buying/Selling

License / Registration

Tickets & Violations

Education

DMV Office Finder

Illinois State Police work to curb distracted driving

Troopers with the Illinois State Police (ISP) are working to curb distracted driving related crashes in the state.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office reports a recent crash that that sent five high school students to the hospital was a result of distracted driving...

February 15, 2016

Is Hands Free a Safe Alternative for Illinois Drivers

February 7, 2016

Lower Gas Prices Mean More Accidents for Chicago

February 1, 2016

American Family Insurance Piloting Point-Based Reward System in Illinois

January 26, 2016