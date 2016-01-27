Illinois State Police work to curb distracted driving
Troopers with the Illinois State Police (ISP) are working to curb distracted driving related crashes in the state.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office reports a recent crash that that sent five high school students to the hospital was a result of distracted driving...
February 15, 2016
Is Hands Free a Safe Alternative for Illinois Drivers
February 7, 2016
Lower Gas Prices Mean More Accidents for Chicago
February 1, 2016
American Family Insurance Piloting Point-Based Reward System in Illinois
January 26, 2016