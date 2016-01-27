The Illinois Motor Vehicle Division does not offer a standard bill of sale form that you can fill out.
If you decide to write your own bill of sale, make sure to include the following information:
- Date of sale
- Cost of vehicle purchase
- Your full name and address
- Buyer's full name and address
- Vehicle's year, make, model, identification number and mileage
- Acknowledgement of any liens held on the vehicle
After you and the buyer sign the bill of sale, you should make a copy for yourself and hand the buyer the original.
You can also download a generic bill of sale from Digital Federal Credit Union.
Don't forget that you also need to fill out a Form RUT-50 if you buy a vehicle from a private party or receive it as a gift from a private party.
If you need to sell a vehicle and you are out of state, you may give someone a limited power of attorney just for the purpose of the vehicle sale. You can download a standard Illinois form from the Secretary of State.