Secretary of State Facility Locations
Chicago and Vicinity
- Aurora
339 E. Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60505
- Bridgeview
7358 W. 87th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455
- Chicago Central
100 W. Randolph, Concourse level, Chicago, IL 60601
- Chicago Diversey Express
The Hall Plaza, 4642 W. Diversey St., Chicago, IL 60641
- Chicago Heights
570 W. 209th St., Chicago Heights, IL 60411
- Chicago Loop Express
69 W. Washington, Concourse level, Chicago, IL 60601
- Chicago North
5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60630
- Chicago Public Service
17 N. State St., Ste. 1000, Chicago, IL 60602
- Chicago South
9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago, IL 60628
- Chicago West
5301 W. Lexington St., Chicago, IL 60644
- Deerfield
Lake Cook Plaza, 405 Lake Cook Rd., A6-9, Deerfield, IL 60015
- Des Plaines
1470 Lee St., Des Plaines, IL 60018
- Elgin
595 S. State, Elgin, IL 60123
- Elk Grove Village
650 Roppolo Dr., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
- Joliet
201 S. Joyce Rd., Joliet, Il 60435
- Libertyville
Brookside Shopping Center, 342 Peterson Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048
- Lockport
1029 – 31 E. 9th St., Regency Point Plaza, Lockport, IL 60441
- Lombard
Eastgate Shopping Center,837 S. Westmore B27, Lombard, IL 60148
- Melrose Park
Melrose Crossing Shopping Center, 1903 N. Mannheim Rd., Melrose Park, IL 60160
- Midlothian
Midlothian Plaza, 14434 S. Pulaski, Midlothian, IL 60445
- Naperville
Hobson Shopping Center, 931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565
- Orland Park Express
14700 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, IL 60462
- Plano
712 E. South St., Plano, IL 60545
- Schaumburg
Woodfield Commons Shopping Center, 1227 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173
- South Holland
41 W. 162nd St., South Holland, IL 60473
- Waukegan
617 S. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan, IL 60085
- West Chicago
1280 Powis Rd., West Chicago, IL 60185
- Wheaton Express
128 W. Liberty, Wheaton, IL 60187
- Woodstock
Eastwood Mall, 428 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL 60098
Northern
- Belvidere
425 Southtowne Drive Rd.,Belvidere, IL 61008
- Bradley
1111 Blatt, Bradley, IL 60915
- Chadwick
236 Main St., Chadwick, IL 61014
- Dekalb
1360 Oakwood St., Dekalb, IL 60115
- Dixon
925 S. Peoria, Dixon, IL 61021
- Freeport
1054 N. Riverside, Freeport, IL 61032
- Galena
987 Galena Square Dr., Galena, IL 61036
- LaSalle
536 Third St., LaSalle, IL 61301
- Mendota
Rt. 34 East, Mendota, IL 61342
- Morris
2413 Sycamore St., Morris, IL 60450
- Oregon
1302 Pines Rd., Oregon, IL 61061
- Ottawa
404 E. Stevenson Rd., Ottawa, IL 61350
- Rockford Central
3720 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108
- Rockford CDL
4734 Baxter Rd., Rockford, IL 61109
- Rockford Express
3214 Auburn St., Rockford, IL 61101
- Roscoe
Roscoe Village Hall, 10631 Main St.
- Sterling
1224 W. 4th St., Sterling, IL 61081
- Streator
201 Danny's Dr., Ste. 6, Streator, IL 61364
Western
- Aledo
706 S. East 3rd St., Aledo, IL 61231
- Canton
1015 W. Locust, Canton, IL 61520
- Carthage
130 Buchanan St., Carthage, IL 62321
- Galesburg
1066 E. Losey, Galesburg, IL 61401
- Kewanee
715 Tenney, Kewanee, IL 61443
- Lacon
127 Prairie St., Lacon, IL 61540
- Macomb
466 Deer Rd., Macomb, IL 61455
- Moline/Silvis
Twin Oaks Shopping Centre, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10, Silvis, IL 61282
- Monmouth
330 N. Main, Monmouth, IL 61462
- Pekin
Pekin State Plaza, 200 S. 2nd, Pekin, IL 61554
- Peoria
Sterling Bazaar Shopping Plaza, 3311 N. Sterling Ave. #12
- Pittsfield
202 W. Jefferson, Pittsfield, IL 62363
- Princeton
255 Backbone Rd. East, Princeton, IL 61356
- Quincy
2512 Locust St., Quincy, IL 62301
- Roanoke
106 W. Broad St., Roanoke, IL 61561
- Wyoming
111 E. Williams, Wyoming, IL 61491
Central
- Beardstown
103 W. 15th St., Beardstown, IL 62618
- Bloomington
1510 W. Market, Bloomington, IL 61701
- Carlinville
120 Carlinville Plaza, Carlinville, IL 62626
- Champaign
2012 Round Barn Rd., Round Barn West Shopping Center, Space 1, Champaign, IL 61822
- Charleston
1010 'E' Street, Charleston, IL 61920
- Clinton
1255 State Route 54 East, Clinton, IL 61727
- Decatur
3149 N. Woodford, Decatur, IL 62526
- Gibson City
304 W. Second St., Gibson City, IL 60936
- Havana
210 S. Prairie Ridge Dr., Havana, IL 62644
- Hillsboro
2010 N. School, Hillsboro, IL 62049
- Hoopeston
825 W. Elm, Hoopeston, IL 60942
- Jacksonville
Lincoln Square Shopping Center, 901 W. Morton, Ste. 13, Jacksonville, IL 62650
- Lincoln
2200 N. Kickapoo, Lincoln, IL 62656
- Mattoon
2020 Charleston, Mattoon, IL 61938
- Monticello
1205 Bear Lane, Monticello, IL 61856
- Paris
714 Grandview, Paris, IL 61944
- Pontiac
507 Crane St., Pontiac, IL 61764
- Rantoul
421 S. Murray Rd., Rantoul, IL 61866
- Robinson
1321 E. Main, Robinson, IL 62454
- Shelbyville
311 N. Cedar, Shelbyville, IL 62565
- Springfield - Dirksen Parkway
2701 S. Dirksen Pky., Springfield, IL 62723
- Springfield - Howlett
501 S. 2nd St., Springfield, IL 62756
- Springfield - Klein and Mason
316 N. Klein, Springfield, IL 62702
- Taylorville
1400 E. Park, Taylorville, IL 62568
- Tilton
5 S. Gate Dr., Tilton, IL 61833
- Tuscola
211 S. Main, Tuscola, IL 61953
- Watseka
1400 E. Walnut, Watseka, IL 60970
Southern
- Anna
101A Transcraft Dr., Anna, IL 62906
- Belleville
400 W Main, Belleville, IL 62220
- Benton
812 N. Main St., Benton, IL 62812
- Bethalto
20 Terminal Dr., Ste. 103, East Alton, IL 62024
- Cairo
1203 Washington Ave., Cairo, IL 62914
- Carbondale
2516 W. Murphysboro Rd., Carbondale, IL 62901
- Carmi
1128 W. Oak, Carmi, IL 62821
- Centralia
418 S. Poplar, Centralia, IL 62801
- East St. Louis
8750 Church Lane, East St. Louis, IL 62203
- Edwardsville
1502A Troy Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025
- Effingham
444 S. Willow, Effingham, IL 62401
- Fairfield
307 N. Market, Fairfield, IL 62837
- Flora
847 E. North Ave., Flora, IL 62839
- Granite City
1810 Edison, Granite City, IL 62040
- Greenville
2nd & Winter, Greenville, IL 62246
- Harrisburg
350 Seright, Ste. C, Harrisburg, IL 62946
- Jerseyville
710 County Rd., Jerseyville, IL 62052
- Lawrenceville
406 N. 15th, Lawrenceville, IL 62439
- Marion
1905 Rendleman St., Marion, IL 62959
- McLeansboro
Southern Gardens Shopping Center, R.R. 5 Rte. 14 East, McLeansboro, IL 62859
- Metropolis
1112 W. 10th, Metropolis, IL 62960
- Mt. Carmel
219 W. Second St., Mt. Carmel, IL 62863
- Mt. Vernon
320 E. Main St., Mt. Vernon, IL 62864
- Nashville
480 N. Kaskaskia St., Nashville, IL 62263
- Olney
1302 S. West St., R.R.1, Olney, IL 62450
- Pinckneyville
404 S. First St., Pinckneyville, IL 62274
- Salem
1375 W. Whittaker, Salem, IL 62881
- Sparta
202 W. Jackson, Sparta, IL 62286
- Vandalia
13 Old Capitol Shopping Center, Vandalia, IL 62471
- Vienna
400 E. Vine, Vienna, IL 62995
- Waterloo
511 Illinois Ave., Waterloo, IL 62298