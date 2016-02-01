 

Secretary of State Facility Locations

Chicago and Vicinity

  • Libertyville
    Brookside Shopping Center, 342 Peterson Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048
  • Lockport
    1029 – 31 E. 9th St., Regency Point Plaza, Lockport, IL 60441
  • Lombard
    Eastgate Shopping Center,837 S. Westmore B27, Lombard, IL 60148
  • Melrose Park
    Melrose Crossing Shopping Center, 1903 N. Mannheim Rd., Melrose Park, IL 60160
  • Midlothian
    Midlothian Plaza, 14434 S. Pulaski, Midlothian, IL 60445
  • Naperville
    Hobson Shopping Center, 931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565
  • Orland Park Express
    14700 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, IL 60462
  • Plano
    712 E. South St., Plano, IL 60545
  • Schaumburg
    Woodfield Commons Shopping Center, 1227 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173
  • South Holland
    41 W. 162nd St., South Holland, IL 60473
  • Waukegan
    617 S. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan, IL 60085
  • West Chicago
    1280 Powis Rd., West Chicago, IL 60185
  • Wheaton Express
    128 W. Liberty, Wheaton, IL 60187
  • Woodstock
    Eastwood Mall, 428 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock, IL 60098

Northern

  • Belvidere
    425 Southtowne Drive Rd.,Belvidere, IL 61008
  • Bradley
    1111 Blatt, Bradley, IL 60915
  • Chadwick
    236 Main St., Chadwick, IL 61014
  • Dekalb
    1360 Oakwood St., Dekalb, IL 60115
  • Dixon
    925 S. Peoria, Dixon, IL 61021
  • Freeport
    1054 N. Riverside, Freeport, IL 61032
  • Galena
    987 Galena Square Dr., Galena, IL 61036
  • LaSalle
    536 Third St., LaSalle, IL 61301
  • Mendota
    Rt. 34 East, Mendota, IL 61342
  • Morris
    2413 Sycamore St., Morris, IL 60450
  • Oregon
    1302 Pines Rd., Oregon, IL 61061
  • Ottawa
    404 E. Stevenson Rd., Ottawa, IL 61350
  • Rockford Central
    3720 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108
  • Rockford CDL
    4734 Baxter Rd., Rockford, IL 61109
  • Rockford Express
    3214 Auburn St., Rockford, IL 61101
  • Roscoe
    Roscoe Village Hall, 10631 Main St.
  • Sterling
    1224 W. 4th St., Sterling, IL 61081
  • Streator
    201 Danny's Dr., Ste. 6, Streator, IL 61364

Western

  • Aledo
    706 S. East 3rd St., Aledo, IL 61231
  • Canton
    1015 W. Locust, Canton, IL 61520
  • Carthage
    130 Buchanan St., Carthage, IL 62321
  • Galesburg
    1066 E. Losey, Galesburg, IL 61401
  • Kewanee
    715 Tenney, Kewanee, IL 61443
  • Lacon
    127 Prairie St., Lacon, IL 61540
  • Macomb
    466 Deer Rd., Macomb, IL 61455
  • Moline/Silvis
    Twin Oaks Shopping Centre, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. 10, Silvis, IL 61282
  • Monmouth
    330 N. Main, Monmouth, IL 61462
  • Pekin
    Pekin State Plaza, 200 S. 2nd, Pekin, IL 61554
  • Peoria
    Sterling Bazaar Shopping Plaza, 3311 N. Sterling Ave. #12
  • Pittsfield
    202 W. Jefferson, Pittsfield, IL 62363
  • Princeton
    255 Backbone Rd. East, Princeton, IL 61356
  • Quincy
    2512 Locust St., Quincy, IL 62301
  • Roanoke
    106 W. Broad St., Roanoke, IL 61561
  • Wyoming
    111 E. Williams, Wyoming, IL 61491

Central

  • Beardstown
    103 W. 15th St., Beardstown, IL 62618
  • Bloomington
    1510 W. Market, Bloomington, IL 61701
  • Carlinville
    120 Carlinville Plaza, Carlinville, IL 62626
  • Champaign
    2012 Round Barn Rd., Round Barn West Shopping Center, Space 1, Champaign, IL 61822
  • Charleston
    1010 'E' Street, Charleston, IL 61920
  • Clinton
    1255 State Route 54 East, Clinton, IL 61727
  • Decatur
    3149 N. Woodford, Decatur, IL 62526
  • Gibson City
    304 W. Second St., Gibson City, IL 60936
  • Havana
    210 S. Prairie Ridge Dr., Havana, IL 62644
  • Hillsboro
    2010 N. School, Hillsboro, IL 62049
  • Hoopeston
    825 W. Elm, Hoopeston, IL 60942
  • Jacksonville
    Lincoln Square Shopping Center, 901 W. Morton, Ste. 13, Jacksonville, IL 62650
  • Lincoln
    2200 N. Kickapoo, Lincoln, IL 62656
  • Mattoon
    2020 Charleston, Mattoon, IL 61938

Southern

  • Anna
    101A Transcraft Dr., Anna, IL 62906
  • Belleville
    400 W Main, Belleville, IL 62220
  • Benton
    812 N. Main St., Benton, IL 62812
  • Bethalto
    20 Terminal Dr., Ste. 103, East Alton, IL 62024
  • Cairo
    1203 Washington Ave., Cairo, IL 62914
  • Carbondale
    2516 W. Murphysboro Rd., Carbondale, IL 62901
  • Carmi
    1128 W. Oak, Carmi, IL 62821
  • Centralia
    418 S. Poplar, Centralia, IL 62801
  • East St. Louis
    8750 Church Lane, East St. Louis, IL 62203
  • Edwardsville
    1502A Troy Rd., Edwardsville, IL 62025
  • Effingham
    444 S. Willow, Effingham, IL 62401
  • Fairfield
    307 N. Market, Fairfield, IL 62837
  • Flora
    847 E. North Ave., Flora, IL 62839
  • Granite City
    1810 Edison, Granite City, IL 62040
  • Greenville
    2nd & Winter, Greenville, IL 62246
  • Harrisburg
    350 Seright, Ste. C, Harrisburg, IL 62946
  • Jerseyville
    710 County Rd., Jerseyville, IL 62052
  • Lawrenceville
    406 N. 15th, Lawrenceville, IL 62439
  • Marion
    1905 Rendleman St., Marion, IL 62959
  • McLeansboro
    Southern Gardens Shopping Center, R.R. 5 Rte. 14 East, McLeansboro, IL 62859
  • Metropolis
    1112 W. 10th, Metropolis, IL 62960
  • Mt. Carmel
    219 W. Second St., Mt. Carmel, IL 62863
  • Mt. Vernon
    320 E. Main St., Mt. Vernon, IL 62864
  • Nashville
    480 N. Kaskaskia St., Nashville, IL 62263
  • Olney
    1302 S. West St., R.R.1, Olney, IL 62450
  • Pinckneyville
    404 S. First St., Pinckneyville, IL 62274
  • Salem
    1375 W. Whittaker, Salem, IL 62881
  • Sparta
    202 W. Jackson, Sparta, IL 62286
  • Vandalia
    13 Old Capitol Shopping Center, Vandalia, IL 62471
  • Vienna
    400 E. Vine, Vienna, IL 62995
  • Waterloo
    511 Illinois Ave., Waterloo, IL 62298