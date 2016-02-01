Illinois is one of two states that offer free motorcycle training classes to licensed residents.

The program, which has classes for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders, heavily focuses on the safety steps that need to be taken before riders venture out. Topics range from paying attention to personal health, such as staying hydrated and evaluating one’s own medical condition before and during rides, to learning the essential riding rules and practices, including guidance on how to stay alert during rides and instruction on never assuming your motorcycle is seen by other motorists.

BRC - Beginner Course This is for new riders to get a license. Motorcycles and helmets are provided for the course. 20 hours of classroom instruction and hands-on riding practice Scooters are welcome to participate in this course for the L or M license.



IRC - Intermediate Course You must have basic skills already. 9.5 hours of classroom and hands on instruction. Motorcycles and helmets are provided for the course.



BCR2 - Basic Rider Course 2 Provides critiqued and coached practice for experienced cyclists One-day 8.5 hours long course Riders must provide their own street legal motorcycle or written approval from the owner and a valid insurance card. Rider must have a valid motorcycle license.



ARC - Advanced Rider Course For experienced riders Special emphasis on self-assessment, risk management, rider behavior, riding strategies and overall skill development. Particularly on braking, cornering and swerving procedures and techniques Riders must provide their own street legal motorcycle or written approval from the owner and a valid insurance card. Rider must have a valid motorcycle license.



Frequently Asked Questions

Is a motorcycle training course required for a motorcycle license?

Applicants under age 18 who present an IDOT Motorcycle Rider Course Student Completion Card must take the drive exam. Applicable fees and acceptable identification are required.

Applicants age 18 or older who present an IDOT Motorcycle Rider Course Student Completion Card do not have to take the drive exam. Applicable fees and acceptable identification are required.

Am I required to have my headlight on at all times when riding?

Yes, it must be on at all times.

Am I required to wear a helmet while riding?

As of February 2016, a helmet is not required under Illinois law. However, a rider who wears a properly fitted helmet greatly reduces the chance of a fatal head injury in an accident.

Am I required to use turn signals on a motorcycle?

No. Turn signals are not required to be used.

What do I do when a traffic light doesn't change because my bike doesn't trigger it?

Motorcyclists are provided with an affirmative defense when proceeding through an unchanging red light that has shown red for an unreasonable time if no vehicle or pedestrian is approaching the street. 169.06 subd. 9

Additional Info

For more details, visit www.startseeingmotorcycles.org or laws-regulations.aspx.