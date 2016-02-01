Illinois Driver’s License Practice Test

If you have never been a licensed driver but plan to get a license in Illinois, you will have to pass a written exam. Going forward, you'll have to pass a written exam every eight years, unless you have no traffic violation convictions. The basic written exam will test your ability to:

Know traffic signs by shape, color and symbol.

Know signals and pavement markings.

Answer multiple-choice and true-or-false questions about Illinois traffic laws, safety rules, crash prevention and vehicle equipment.

The Rules of the Road provided by Illinois is a good study guide. You can also find practice questions in the Rules of the Road Review Course Workbook and on Driving-Tests.org.

Updated July 24, 2018