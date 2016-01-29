Menu Insurance

Standard Illinois License Plates

You will receive a standard license plate when you first register your vehicle. At registration time you may choose a specialty plate for an extra fee. You may also apply for a handicap plate or placard at any time.

Handicap License Plates and Placards

To receive a handicap plate or placard fill out the Persons with Disabilities Certification for Parking Placard/License Plates form. There is not fee for a person with a permanent disability and a $5 fee for a temporary placard. You will need to get a signature of a Licensed Medical Professional who has verified the applicant's disability on the form.

Temporary Disabled Parking Placard applications may be taken to any Secretary of State facility or mailed to the following address.

Permanent Disabled Parking Placard applications must be mailed to:

Secretary of State

Persons with Disabilities License Plates/Placard Unit, 501

S. Second St., Rm. 541,

Springfield, IL 62756.

Specialty & Custom Vanity Plates

There are many different specialty plates available in Illinois and you may be able customize the license tag number.

To get a complete listing and the rules and fees visit Choose Specialty Plate.

For more information visit the License Plate Guide.