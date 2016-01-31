Menu Insurance

For Hire / Uber / Taxi / Chauffeur Drivers License

As of Jan 2016, there are no state-wide requirements for these kinds of drivers. Therefore, there isn't a special state license or endorsement. However, your local municipal government (town or city) may have requirements, licenses or fees. Check with your local government before starting such a business or work.

Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL)

The Commercial Driver License (CDL) is a special type of license that you may apply for to transport interstate or intrastate commerce. In addition, to having the CDL, you may be required to specific endorsements on your license depending on the type of vehicle or what you are transporting.

Basic Requirements for a CDL:

Any combination of vehicles with a gross combination weight rating (GCWR)** of 26,001 or more pounds, providing the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR)* of the vehicle being towed is in excess of 10,000 pounds.

Any single vehicle with a GVWR of 26,001 or more pounds or any such vehicle towing another not in excess of 10,000 pounds

Any vehicle, regardless of size, designed to transport 16 or more persons, including the driver.

Any vehicle required by federal regulations to be placarded while transporting hazardous materials.

Exemptions for needing a CDL:

Farm Vehicle/Equipment Operators

Emergency Equipment/Vehicle Operators

Military Vehicle Operators

Recreational Vehicle Operators

Applying for a Commercial Driver License (CDL)

You will be required to pass one or more knowledge and skills tests depending on the class of license and endorsements you wish to obtain. Most operators of commercial vehicles with a gross motor vehicle weight of 10,001 pounds or more are required to carry a Medical Examiner’s Certificate at all times while operating a second division vehicle. All non-excepted interstate drivers are required to submit their medical examiner’s certificate to the Secretary of State.

To apply you must do the following:

Apply in-person at Secretary of State facility and complete the application.

Present documents to prove your identity.

Present documents to prove your date of birth.

Present documents to prove Illinois residence.

Present evidence of your Social Security Number

Meet the self-certification of medical status

Agree to give your signature

Pass the vision test and the knowledge and skills tests

PAY the required fee

You MUST provide the appropriate commercial motor vehicle for the driving test.

For more details about CDLs, read the official Illinois Commercial Motor Vehicle Drivers Handbook. This documents in more detail the tests that you will be required to pass.

Locations for CDL Tests

Written/knowledge and skills/drive testing is available at the following facilities:

8 Bradley 1111 Blatt St. Bradley, IL 60915 815-933-1713

Danville/Tilton #5 Southgate Tilton, IL 61833 217-442-1564

DeKalb 1360 Oakwood St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-756-7781

East St. Louis 8750 Church Ln. East St. Louis, IL 62203 618-397-9488

Effingham 444 S. Willow St. Effingham, IL 62401 217-347-7728

Elk Grove Village 650 Roppolo Dr. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 847-981-7447

Marion 1905 Rendleman St. Marion, IL 62959 618-993-2587

Moline/Silvis 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10 Silvis, IL 61282 309-796-0934

Olney 1302 S. West St. Olney, IL 62450 618-395-1702

Peoria 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12 Peoria, IL 61604 309-686-6040

Princeton 225 Backbone Rd. East Princeton, IL 61356 815-875-2617

Quincy 2512 Locust St. Quincy, IL 62301 217-222-4550

Rantoul 421 S. Murray Rd. Rantoul, IL 61866 217-892-8773

Rockford 4734 Baxter Rd. Rockford, IL 61109 815-873-0134

Salem 1375 W. Whittaker St. Salem, IL 62881 618-548-2381

South Holland 41 W. 162nd St. South Holland, IL 60473 708-210-3540

Springfield 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy. Springfield, IL 62723 217-782-6030

West Chicago 1280 Powis Rd. West Chicago,

Written/knowledge testing is available at the following facilities:

Belleville 400 W. Main St. Belleville, IL 62220 618-236-8450

Bethalto 20 Terminal Dr., Ste #103 East Alton, IL 62024 618-258-0600

Bloomington 1510 W. Market St. Bloomington, IL 61701 309-827-3531

Carbondale 2516 W. Murphysboro Rd. Carbondale, IL 62901 618-457-0488

Carmi 1128 W. Oak St. Carmi, IL 62821 618-383-8349

Champaign 2401 W. Bradley Ave. Champaign, IL 61821 217-278-3344

Decatur 3149 N. Woodford St. Decatur, IL 62526 217-875-1650

Edwardsville 1502A Troy Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025 618-656-8956

Fairfield 307 N. Market Ave. Fairfield, IL 62837 618-842-9548

Freeport 1054 Riverside Dr. Freeport, IL 61032 815-235-4164

Galesburg 1066 E. Losey St. Galesburg, IL 61401 309-342-1154

Hillsboro 2010 School St. Hillsboro, IL 62049 217-532-5823

Jacksonville Lincoln Square Shopping Center Jacksonville, IL 62650 217-243-4327

Jerseyville 710 County Rd. Jerseyville, IL 62052 618-498-5751

Libertyville 342 Peterson Rd. Libertyville, IL 60048 312-793-1010

Macomb 466 Deer Rd. Macomb, IL 61455 309-833-5661

Mattoon 2020 Charleston Ave. Mattoon, IL 61938 217-234-4040

Metropolis 1112 W. 10th St. Metropolis, IL 62960 318-524-7451

Morris 2413 Sycamore Dr. Morris, IL 60450 815-942-5154

Nashville 480 N. Kaskaskia St. Nashville, IL 62263 618-327-4184

Pekin 200 S. Second St. Pekin State Plaza Pekin, IL 61554 309-346-6186

Plano 712 E. South St. Plano, IL 60545 312-793-1010

Pontiac 507 Crain St. Pontiac, IL 61764 815-844-5766

Roanoke 106 W. Broad St. Roanoke, IL 61561 309-923-6381

Robinson 1411 E. Main St. Robinson, IL 62454 618-544-8118

Rockford Central 3720 E. State St. Rockford, IL 61108 815-394-0179

Sparta 202 W. Jackson St. Sparta, IL 62286 618-443-3834

Springfield – Klein & Mason 316 N. Klein St. Springfield, IL 62702 217-782-4850

Sterling 1224 W. Fourth St. Sterling, IL 61081 815-626-2825 W

Special Endorsements for the CDL

There are several endorsement codes you will want to apply for depending on the type of commercial driving you will be doing.

Driver License Restrictions

There are many possible restrictions that can be placed on your license regardless of the type of license.

Here are some of the most common restrictions: