For Hire / Uber / Taxi / Chauffeur Drivers License
As of Jan 2016, there are no state-wide requirements for these kinds of drivers. Therefore, there isn't a special state license or endorsement. However, your local municipal government (town or city) may have requirements, licenses or fees. Check with your local government before starting such a business or work.
Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL)
The Commercial Driver License (CDL) is a special type of license that you may apply for to transport interstate or intrastate commerce. In addition, to having the CDL, you may be required to specific endorsements on your license depending on the type of vehicle or what you are transporting.
Basic Requirements for a CDL:
- Any combination of vehicles with a gross combination weight rating (GCWR)** of 26,001 or more pounds, providing the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR)* of the vehicle being towed is in excess of 10,000 pounds.
- Any single vehicle with a GVWR of 26,001 or more pounds or any such vehicle towing another not in excess of 10,000 pounds
- Any vehicle, regardless of size, designed to transport 16 or more persons, including the driver.
- Any vehicle required by federal regulations to be placarded while transporting hazardous materials.
Exemptions for needing a CDL:
- Farm Vehicle/Equipment Operators
- Emergency Equipment/Vehicle Operators
- Military Vehicle Operators
- Recreational Vehicle Operators
Applying for a Commercial Driver License (CDL)
You will be required to pass one or more knowledge and skills tests depending on the class of license and endorsements you wish to obtain. Most operators of commercial vehicles with a gross motor vehicle weight of 10,001 pounds or more are required to carry a Medical Examiner’s Certificate at all times while operating a second division vehicle. All non-excepted interstate drivers are required to submit their medical examiner’s certificate to the Secretary of State.
To apply you must do the following:
- Apply in-person at Secretary of State facility and complete the application.
- Present documents to prove your identity.
- Present documents to prove your date of birth.
- Present documents to prove Illinois residence.
- Present evidence of your Social Security Number
- Meet the self-certification of medical status
- Agree to give your signature
- Pass the vision test and the knowledge and skills tests
- PAY the required fee
- You MUST provide the appropriate commercial motor vehicle for the driving test.
For more details about CDLs, read the official Illinois Commercial Motor Vehicle Drivers Handbook. This documents in more detail the tests that you will be required to pass.
Locations for CDL Tests
Written/knowledge and skills/drive testing is available at the following facilities:
8 Bradley 1111 Blatt St. Bradley, IL 60915 815-933-1713
Danville/Tilton #5 Southgate Tilton, IL 61833 217-442-1564
DeKalb 1360 Oakwood St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-756-7781
East St. Louis 8750 Church Ln. East St. Louis, IL 62203 618-397-9488
Effingham 444 S. Willow St. Effingham, IL 62401 217-347-7728
Elk Grove Village 650 Roppolo Dr. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 847-981-7447
Marion 1905 Rendleman St. Marion, IL 62959 618-993-2587
Moline/Silvis 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10 Silvis, IL 61282 309-796-0934
Olney 1302 S. West St. Olney, IL 62450 618-395-1702
Peoria 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12 Peoria, IL 61604 309-686-6040
Princeton 225 Backbone Rd. East Princeton, IL 61356 815-875-2617
Quincy 2512 Locust St. Quincy, IL 62301 217-222-4550
Rantoul 421 S. Murray Rd. Rantoul, IL 61866 217-892-8773
Rockford 4734 Baxter Rd. Rockford, IL 61109 815-873-0134
Salem 1375 W. Whittaker St. Salem, IL 62881 618-548-2381
South Holland 41 W. 162nd St. South Holland, IL 60473 708-210-3540
Springfield 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy. Springfield, IL 62723 217-782-6030
West Chicago 1280 Powis Rd. West Chicago,
Written/knowledge testing is available at the following facilities:
Belleville 400 W. Main St. Belleville, IL 62220 618-236-8450
Bethalto 20 Terminal Dr., Ste #103 East Alton, IL 62024 618-258-0600
Bloomington 1510 W. Market St. Bloomington, IL 61701 309-827-3531
Carbondale 2516 W. Murphysboro Rd. Carbondale, IL 62901 618-457-0488
Carmi 1128 W. Oak St. Carmi, IL 62821 618-383-8349
Champaign 2401 W. Bradley Ave. Champaign, IL 61821 217-278-3344
Decatur 3149 N. Woodford St. Decatur, IL 62526 217-875-1650
Edwardsville 1502A Troy Rd. Edwardsville, IL 62025 618-656-8956
Fairfield 307 N. Market Ave. Fairfield, IL 62837 618-842-9548
Freeport 1054 Riverside Dr. Freeport, IL 61032 815-235-4164
Galesburg 1066 E. Losey St. Galesburg, IL 61401 309-342-1154
Hillsboro 2010 School St. Hillsboro, IL 62049 217-532-5823
Jacksonville Lincoln Square Shopping Center Jacksonville, IL 62650 217-243-4327
Jerseyville 710 County Rd. Jerseyville, IL 62052 618-498-5751
Libertyville 342 Peterson Rd. Libertyville, IL 60048 312-793-1010
Macomb 466 Deer Rd. Macomb, IL 61455 309-833-5661
Mattoon 2020 Charleston Ave. Mattoon, IL 61938 217-234-4040
Metropolis 1112 W. 10th St. Metropolis, IL 62960 318-524-7451
Morris 2413 Sycamore Dr. Morris, IL 60450 815-942-5154
Nashville 480 N. Kaskaskia St. Nashville, IL 62263 618-327-4184
Pekin 200 S. Second St. Pekin State Plaza Pekin, IL 61554 309-346-6186
Plano 712 E. South St. Plano, IL 60545 312-793-1010
Pontiac 507 Crain St. Pontiac, IL 61764 815-844-5766
Roanoke 106 W. Broad St. Roanoke, IL 61561 309-923-6381
Robinson 1411 E. Main St. Robinson, IL 62454 618-544-8118
Rockford Central 3720 E. State St. Rockford, IL 61108 815-394-0179
Sparta 202 W. Jackson St. Sparta, IL 62286 618-443-3834
Springfield – Klein & Mason 316 N. Klein St. Springfield, IL 62702 217-782-4850
Sterling 1224 W. Fourth St. Sterling, IL 61081 815-626-2825 W
Special Endorsements for the CDL
There are several endorsement codes you will want to apply for depending on the type of commercial driving you will be doing.
Driver License Restrictions
There are many possible restrictions that can be placed on your license regardless of the type of license.
Here are some of the most common restrictions:
- B - requires corrective lenses
- E - requires automatic transmission
- G - Daytime driving only allowed
- J16 - moped driving only
- J09 - Driver who is 16 or 17 years of age authorized to operate either Class L motor-driven cycles or Class M motorcycles
- J90N - Ignition interlock required on any vehicle that you drive
- View the complete list of restrictions.