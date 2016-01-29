Menu Insurance

Buying from a Private Owner

Before transferring the title, be sure you have an executed Bill of Sale Form with the current owner. Then the current owner should complete the first assignment section on the back of the title. Be sure they enter the following information:

Purchaser's full legal name and current address. This name should match the name on your Texas driver's license or state identification card.

Date of sale (month, day, and year).

The odometer reading at the time of the sale, without the tenths of miles. There are some exceptions to the odometer requirement. Generally, for cars newer than 10 years old, the reading is required.

If the odometer does not accurately reflect the total actual mileage the vehicle has been driven or is exempt, check the appropriate box.

The current owner must also print and sign their name. If the car is jointly owned, all owners must print and sign their names.

The purchaser must then do the following:

Acknowledge the odometer declaration by printing and signing their name in the appropriate place. If jointly purchased, all new owners must print and sign their name.

DO NOT sign a title that is blank.

Make sure that all liens listed on the title have been previously released, or you will end up responsible for them.

To COMPLETE the transfer, you must present the following to a local county tax title office within 30 days of the sale date.

Vehicle Transaction(s) VSD 190 form

Property assigned title

Emission Inspection Certificate if required by your county.

Proof of your own auto insurance.

Payment for the transfer, registration fees.

Moved Illinois Resident Title Transfer

New residents moving to Illinois are required to title and register their vehicle in Illinois.

Refer to "New Car Registration" for more information.

Replace a Lost or Damaged Title

If a title is lost or destroyed you may get a new certified title copy. Follow these steps to replace the title:

Fill out the Vehicle Transaction(s) VSD 190 form

Include a copy of you current valid Illinois driver's license or ID card

Be prepared to pay the fee of $95

By Mail Office of the Secretary of State

Vehicle Records Processing Division

501 S. 2nd. St., Room 424

Springfield, IL 62756-6666

By Person Visit a Secretary of State facility



Replacing a Title for a Vehicle that is still under a Lien

Follow the steps for replacing your title. If your vehicle is still under a lien, replacement title will be sent to the lienholder.