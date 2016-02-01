Menu Insurance

You can order a copy or your driver record either in person or through the mail. To start the process of getting your driver record, download the Driving Record Abstract Request Form.

To get the driver record you will need:

Your Illinois Driver's License

Driver's License Payment by either a valid credit card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, or American Express) or Cash, Money Order or Check. Fee based on number of certified records, photocopies and certifications.

Purpose of the Request

The SOS Parental Acess program allows parents and legal guardians to access their teenagers' driving records online. To start that process visit the Parent Access portion of the CyberDriverIllinois site.

Reinstatement Information

For each kind of suspension or revocation, there are compliance requirements necessary to meet before you may be eligible to get your license active again. You are likely also tp be required to pay fees.

Kinds of License Suspensions and Revocations

Potential Suspensions and Revocations:

Three or more offenses committed within any 12-month period will likely result in either a suspension or a revocation of your driver's license. The action is determined by the severity "points" of the violations and your past record.

Two or more offenses committed within any 24-month period for a driver under the age of 21 will likely result in either a suspension or a revocation of your driver's license. The action is determined by the severity "points" of the violations and your past record. There is a minimum suspension of 30 days.

If you fail to appear in court for a second time for a minor traffic violation, your license will be suspended until you can satisfy the court.

Automatic Revocations:

Causing personal injury or death as a result of a DUI.

Aggravated Fleeing the Police

Aggravated Reckless Driving

Auto Theft

Felony Offense when a vehicle was used while committing a serious crime

A suspension is usually a temporary loss of license. Typically, it comes with a specific amount of time until it can be lifted and you will by required to pay a fine. You may be eligible for a restricted license during this period depending on the violation and your needs.

Revocations require you to reapply for your license after a minimum period of one year. However, there are exceptions and there is no guarantee you will get your license back at that time.

Medical Revocations:

If your license has been revoked for medical reasons, the first step to getting your license back is to fill out the Medical Report Form. You will need a medical professional to fill out Section II.

For more information about suspensions or revocations, read the Illinois Driver's Manual.