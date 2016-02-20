Trucks Aren't Popular in Massachusetts

The two most popular trucks in the US fall from the top 10 group to rank 15th and 20th in Massachusetts.

The Toyota Rav4 and the Honda CR-V jump out from below the top 20 into the top 10 rankings in Massachusetts

 

Rank Vehicle Model
1 Honda Accord
2 Toyota Camry
3 Honda Civic
4 Toyota Corolla
5 Nissan Altima
6 Toyota Rav4
7 Honda Cr-V
8 Jeep Grand Cherokee
9 Hyundai Sonata
10 Nissan Maxima
11 Hyundai Elantra
12 Ford Explorer
13 Ford Focus
14 Ford Taurus
15 Ford F150
16 Chevrolet Malibu
17 Nissan Sentra
18 Chevrolet Impala
19 Ford Escape
20 Chevrolet Silverado

 

 

Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote web sites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.