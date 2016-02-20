Insurance

Trucks Aren't Popular in Massachusetts

The two most popular trucks in the US fall from the top 10 group to rank 15th and 20th in Massachusetts.

The Toyota Rav4 and the Honda CR-V jump out from below the top 20 into the top 10 rankings in Massachusetts

Rank Vehicle Model 1 Honda Accord 2 Toyota Camry 3 Honda Civic 4 Toyota Corolla 5 Nissan Altima 6 Toyota Rav4 7 Honda Cr-V 8 Jeep Grand Cherokee 9 Hyundai Sonata 10 Nissan Maxima 11 Hyundai Elantra 12 Ford Explorer 13 Ford Focus 14 Ford Taurus 15 Ford F150 16 Chevrolet Malibu 17 Nissan Sentra 18 Chevrolet Impala 19 Ford Escape 20 Chevrolet Silverado

Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote web sites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.