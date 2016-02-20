Trucks Aren't Popular in Massachusetts
The two most popular trucks in the US fall from the top 10 group to rank 15th and 20th in Massachusetts.
The Toyota Rav4 and the Honda CR-V jump out from below the top 20 into the top 10 rankings in Massachusetts
|Rank
|Vehicle Model
|1
|Honda Accord
|2
|Toyota Camry
|3
|Honda Civic
|4
|Toyota Corolla
|5
|Nissan Altima
|6
|Toyota Rav4
|7
|Honda Cr-V
|8
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|9
|Hyundai Sonata
|10
|Nissan Maxima
|11
|Hyundai Elantra
|12
|Ford Explorer
|13
|Ford Focus
|14
|Ford Taurus
|15
|Ford F150
|16
|Chevrolet Malibu
|17
|Nissan Sentra
|18
|Chevrolet Impala
|19
|Ford Escape
|20
|Chevrolet Silverado
Note: This data is based on approximately 1 million consumers that have visited EverQuote web sites and filled out forms seeking new auto insurance. As such the data may be skewed due to the nature of self-reporting or fact that it is part of an online auto insurance quote form.