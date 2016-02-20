Instruction Permit Requirements

You must pay the appropriate fee, pass the vision screening and the applicable written exam for the classification you are seeking. Proper identification documents are required.

If you are age 15-17, you must be enrolled in, or 30 days prior to active participation in, an approved driver education class.

Your permit must be used in the behind-the-wheel portion of the driver education class when an adult instructor is sitting beside you.

You also may practice driving with an adult who is at least age 21, has a license for the type of vehicle you are driving, and has at least one year of driving experience.

An applicant under age 18 is issued an instruction permit valid for two years, and the permit must be held for at least nine months prior to obtaining a driver's license. An applicant age 18 and older is issued an instruction permit valid for one year.

If you are age 17 years and 3 months or older, you may apply for a permit without taking a driver education course.

After you have successfully completed the driver education class, you may continue practicing to drive with your instruction permit under the supervision of a responsible adult as outlined above.

If you receive your license prior to the expiration of your instruction permit, you may not be required to pay an additional fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Driver's Education

What is the Graduated Driver Licensing Program?

The Graduated Driver Licensing Program is phased model for allowing young drivers to start to learn as early as age 15 and graduate based on age and other milestones to obtain a full driver's license.

Permit Phase Age 15 Parent/Legal Guardian permission required Must be enrolled in an approved driver education course and have passed vision and written tests Permit must be held for 9 months. During this phase, you must complete the 50 hours of practiced supervised driving

Initial Licensing Phase Ages 16-17 Parent/Legal guardian has certified 50 hours of practice Must have completed a state-approved driver education course.

Full Licensing Phase Ages 18-20



For complete details read the GDL Publication online.

Am I required to take a driver education course to get my driver's license?

Persons under 18 must succesfully complete a driver education course.

Persons 18 years older and under 25 must complete an adult driver education course.

Persons 25 and older are not required to take a driver education course, but it is strongly encouraged.

What is a certified driver education course?

Do I need to get my parent's permission to get a license?

Yes. For a minor to apply for a driver's license they must first complete their 50 hours of behind-the-wheel practice time, including the 10 hours of night-time driving. Then they need their parent to fill out the Consent for Minor to Drive Form and have it notarized and submit it as part of their application.

Can any parent teach their child driving?

No. Minors must attend a state-approved driver education course.