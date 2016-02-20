Massachusetts has created the Massachusetts Rider Education Program (MREP) to oversee and support a select group of 11 motorcycle safety schools. These schools offer Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) approved courses and operate across twenty-five sites across the site.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a motorcycle training course required for a motorcycle license?

Applicants under age 18 are required to complete the Massachusetts Rider Education Program (MREP) to get a Class M (motorcycle) license or endorsement.

Am I required to have my headlight on at all times when riding?

Yes, it must be on at all times.

Can I ride two abreast in a line?

Yes, you may split a line with up to two motorcycles.

Am I required to wear a helmet while riding?

As a motorcycle operator, you must wear a US DOT standard helmet. Your helmet must comply with the US DOT’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 218. Helmets meeting this standard will be labeled with stickers on the interior and exterior of the helmet. When operating a motorcycle, operators must wear eyeglasses, goggles, or a protective face shield, unless the motorcycle has a windshield or screen.

Am I required to use turn signals on a motorcycle?

Yes. Turn signals are required to be used.

Can I use Helmet Speaks to listen to music?

No, except for use for communications in connection with control the course or movement of said vehicle.

What do I do when a traffic light doesn't change because my bike doesn't trigger it?

No, you may not go on a red light. You should proceed in a legal manner.

Additional Info

For more details visit www.mass.gov/portal/articles/owning-a-motorcycle-in-massachusetts.html.