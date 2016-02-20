Most first-time driver’s license applicants must take and pass a Knowledge Exam consisting of a Road Signs and Road Rules test. All information you need to pass this test can be found in the Driver’s Manual.
There are many sites that have practice tests. Each of them has questions that are similar to the questions you will find on the actual test. Visit more than one of them to get lots of practice.
|ImpTrax Mobile App Practice
|https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/massachusetts-state-drivers/id799397603?mt=8
|310+ questions
|Complete RMV Written Tests
|https://driversprep.com/massachusetts/
|25 questions
|Driving Tests.org
|http://driving-tests.org/massachusetts/massachusetts-fines-limits-permit-practice-test/
|25 questions
|MA Learner's Permit Practice Test
|https://www.proprofs.com/quiz-school/story.php?title=mass-learners-permit-practice-test
|25 questions
|Mass CDL Practice Test
|http://cdltest.co/cdl/massachusetts_cdl_test.php