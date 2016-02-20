Most first-time driver’s license applicants must take and pass a Knowledge Exam consisting of a Road Signs and Road Rules test.  All information you need to pass this test can be found in the Driver’s Manual

 

There are many sites that have practice tests. Each of them has questions that are similar to the questions you will find on the actual test.  Visit more than one of them to get lots of practice.

 

ImpTrax Mobile App Practice https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/massachusetts-state-drivers/id799397603?mt=8 310+ questions
Complete RMV Written Tests https://driversprep.com/massachusetts/ 25 questions
Driving Tests.org http://driving-tests.org/massachusetts/massachusetts-fines-limits-permit-practice-test/​ 25 questions
MA Learner's Permit Practice Test https://www.proprofs.com/quiz-school/story.php?title=mass-learners-permit-practice-test 25 questions
Mass CDL Practice Test http://cdltest.co/cdl/massachusetts_cdl_test.php​  

 