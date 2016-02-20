Insurance

The Massachusetts RMV provides an online method for renewing your driver license. Not everyone is eligible to renew online. If you are 75 years old at the time of renewal you will need to visit an RMV branch to renew. If you have outstanding fees or obligations perhaps from traffic violations, you must resolve those before being allowed to continue renewing online. This online site is only available for renewing class D or M licenses.

To renew online or find out if you are eligible to, visit the renewal site at ms.us site.

Before you renew, have the following handy:

Have your own access to the internet.

Have your driver's license number ready.

Be prepared to pay with a valid credit card of types (Visa, Master Card, American Expression or Discover).

Have your Social Security Number ready.

An email address is required so that you can receive an online confirmation of the renewal.

Changing Your Address Online for a Driver's License

By law, you must notify the Massachusetts RMV within 30 days of when you address has changed.

Before you go to the site have the following handy:

Have your own access to the internet.

Have your driver's license number ready.

Have your Social Security Number (last 4 digits) ready.

Your date of birth.

An email address is required so that you can receive an online confirmation of the renewal.

Note: If you want to change your address on your physical driver's license/state ID, you will need to visit an RMV office in person.

Visit rmv.state.ma.us to begin the online process.

Your online change of address will not change your MA voter registration status. To do that you must visit either an RMV branch or your city/town hall or mail in the appropriate form to your local election office.

For more information please visit the Mass RMV site.