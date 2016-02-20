Frequently Asked Questions
- How quickly does the law require me to change my address once I move?
- 30 days
- How much does it cost to have my address or name changed on my driver’s license?
- If you use the online method to change your address there is no fee. If you mail in the forms, you are also responsible for the postage paid.
Changing Your Address Online for a Driver's License
By law, you must notify the Massachusetts RMV within 30 days when you address or name is changed.
Note: If you want to change it on your physical driver's license/State ID, you will need to visit an RMV office in person.
Visit rmv.state.ma.us to begin the online process.
Change of Address by Phone
You may change you address with a phone call.
Choose one of the following numbers:
|Phone Number
|Why this number?
|857-368-8000
|
From Massachusetts area codes 339/617/781/857
|800-858-3926
|From all other Massachusetts area codes not listed above
|857-368-8000
|
From outside of Massachusetts
|877-768-8833
|You are in Massachusetts and are hearing impaired
The Telephone Center is open Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM except holidays. Visit the RMV Telephone Center for more information.
Change of Address In Person
You may also change your address at your local RMV office. Be prepared with your current driver's license or ID card.
Other License Changes
Name Changes
You may change your name with no documentation as long as there is no attempt to defraud.
You must go to a full-service RMV branch office to have a new photo and signature captured.
Gender Changes
To change your gender on your driver's license or ID, fill out the Gender Designation Change Form and visit your local RMV office.