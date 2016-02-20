Insurance

You will receive a standard license plate when you first register your vehicle. At registration time you may choose a specialty plate or vanity plate for an extra fee. You may also apply for a handicap plate or placard at any time.

Handicap License Plates and Placards

To receive a handicap plate or placard fill out the Application for Disabled Parking Placard / Plate form. There is no fee for a placard. For plates, you will still need to pay standard registration fees. You will need to get a signature of a Massachusetts licensed physician, chiropractor or nurse practitioner who has verified the applicant's disability on the form. This application must be submitted to the RMV within thirty (30) days of the health care provider's certification.

The completed form can either be mailed to the Medical Affairs Bureau at the address below, or submitted to any RMV branch office.

Registry of Motor Vehicles

Attn: Medical Affairs

PO Box 55889

Boston, MA 02205-5889

Specialty Plates

There are many different specialty plates available in Massachusetts. Currently, the following specialty plates are available; Basketball Hall of Fame, Blackstone Valley, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Cape Cod & Islands, Choose Life, Conquer Cancer Coalition, Cure Breast Cancer, Firefighters Memorial, Fish & Wildlife, Invest in Children, Olympic Spirit, Massachusetts Animal Coalition, Nantucket Island, New England Patriots, Plymouth 400, Red Sox, Right Whale, UMass, or United We Stand plates

Start your order by visiting the RMV site here. Specialty plates do not allow you to choose the number or letters on the plate.

Custom Vanity Plates

Vanity plates allow you to specify the word or number on the plate up to six characters. There are a number of limitations on what words/characters can be chosen. Be sure to read the documentation carefully.

Start your search for your vanity plate here. When you are ready to order you can fill out the order form and take it to any RMV office or mail it in. This form allows you to request up to 3 vanity plates at the same time.