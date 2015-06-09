June 9th, 2015

EverQuote, Inc., operator of the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. for consumers and insurance providers, today announced the expansion of its Kendall Square headquarters. EverQuote will occupy an additional 9,000 square feet in its current office building at 210 Broadway to accommodate its accelerating growth.

The company has doubled its headcount over the past year, adding more than 50 new employees in the last six months alone. EverQuote’s data scientists and its client success, sales, business development and B2B marketing teams are already filling out the added office space.

“This is an exciting time at EverQuote,” said CEO Seth Birnbaum. “We continue to hire the best and brightest to support our growth while maintaining our start-up culture where we move fast and everyone has an impact. I’m so proud of our fantastic team—none of this would be possible without each and every person here working smart and pushing hard to meet our aggressive goals.”

The company currently has more than 30 open positions in Cambridge for data scientists; software engineers; and inside sales, client success and enterprise team members.

“Our team has done a remarkable job recruiting top talent. We invite anyone interested in joining one of the fastest-growing companies in Boston to visit our careers page to learn how to become a part of the EverQuote family,” said Shimrit Markette, EverQuote’s vice president of talent acquisition.

About EverQuote

Started in 2011, EverQuote, Inc. operates the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. The company’s proprietary data and technology platform unites agents and carriers with prospective customers in a seamless online experience that delivers great rates and coverage for consumers while maximizing sales rates for auto insurance providers. EverQuote ranks No. 70 on the Inc. 500 fastest growing private companies and is one of the highest growth companies in Boston history. The company was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs. For more information, visit www.everquote.com.