May 26, 2015

EverQuote Appoints Sanju Bansal and John Lunny to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. May 26, 2015 – EverQuote, Inc., operator of the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. for consumers and insurance providers, today announced the appointment of MicroStrategy co-founder Sanju Bansal and Vestmark CEO John Lunny to its Board of Directors.

The appointments of Bansal and Lunny add to an impressive lineup of Board Members with broad experience in start-ups, technology, data sciences and education.

“I’m elated that Sanju Bansal and John Lunny have joined our Board. Their technology and business experience in building and scaling successful technology and marketplace companies complements our team exceptionally well. Given their deep technical background and data sciences expertise they also represent a great operating and cultural fit for us,” said Seth Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of EverQuote.

“I am honored to join the EverQuote board and work with this exceptional management team,” said Sanju Bansal. “EverQuote is building a wonderful auto insurance marketplace that gives consumers more choice and price transparency."

Sanju Bansal served as the Chief Executive Officer of Hunch Analytics since he founded it in January 2014. He was a co-founder of MicroStrategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), a worldwide provider of enterprise software platforms for business intelligence, mobile software, big data and cloud-based services. During his time with the company, he served as its Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President, as well as COO.

Bansal also serves on the Board of Directors of Cvent, Inc., (NYSE: CVT), a cloud-based event management software provider, and The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ: ABCO), a research services company. In 2013, Bansal received the Washington Business Journal’s Outstanding Directors award for his work with Cvent. He holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Master of Science Degree from The Johns Hopkins University.

“I am very excited to be joining the EverQuote board,” said John Lunny. “In a very short period of time EverQuote has been able to achieve substantial growth around their auto insurance marketplace for drivers and the insurance distribution channel. I’m so impressed with the leadership team Seth and Tomas assembled as well as their ability to scale the business so quickly.”

John Lunny has served as Chief Executive Officer of Vestmark, a leading wealth management technology provider, since 2008. Prior to joining Vestmark in 2003, he was Senior Director of Engineering at Vignette Corporation, where he was responsible for Vignette's web analysis, web personalization and wireless products. Lunny joined Vignette through their acquisition of DataSage, an eCRM software provider, in January 2000, where John was a co-founder.

Prior to DataSage, Lunny had more than 10 years of TCP / IP research and development experience through his tenure at The Wollongong Group (acquired by Attachmate).

Lunny holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

About EverQuote

Started in 2011, EverQuote, Inc. operates the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. Our data & technology platform unites drivers with agents and carriers to deliver great rates and coverage while maximizing policies sold for auto insurance providers. 82 of our 126 employees are data scientists or engineers. EverQuote ranks No. 70 on the Inc. 500 fastest growing private companies and is one of the highest-growth companies in Boston history. The company was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs. For more information, visit www.everquote.com.