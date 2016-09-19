U.S. Drivers Overwhelmingly Believe They Practice Road Safety; Yet the Majority Report Using Phones Behind the Wheel

Cambridge, MA, September 15, 2016 – New data released today finds a glaring gap between the perception of road safety among United States drivers and the realities of their reported driving habits and real driving data. The Distracted Driving survey from EverQuote, the largest online insurance marketplace in the U.S., shows almost every licensed driver believes they are safe behind the wheel, despite data that reveals a nearly identical percentage of drivers use phones while driving.

Americans ultimately do not believe phone use contributes to unsafe roads. Among the 2,300 U.S. adults surveyed in the Distracted Driving survey, 96 percent believe they are safe drivers; but according to EverQuote’s safe-driving application, EverDrive, 96 percent have used their phone for at least one drive in the past 30 days. That phone use adds up to almost half a mile of distracted driving for every ten miles driven. Forty percent of survey respondents don’t believe the majority of drivers on the road are safe. Additionally, 56 percent reported using their phone while driving.

Additional findings of the EverQuote Distracted Driving survey include:

Self-Driving Cars Aren’t Trusted: More than 80 percent of Americans feel they would be safer driving themselves than being driven by a self-driving car; yet experts predict autonomous vehicles will decrease traffic accidents by 90 percent.

Pointing the Finger for Unsafe Road Responsibility: Nearly two in three people don’t believe their state does enough to stop distracted driving.

Going Over the Posted Limit Isn’t Perceived as Unsafe Driving--or Speeding: 42 percent don’t consider 10 MPH over the posted limit speeding and 10 percent don’t think 20 MPH over the limit is speeding. EverDrive’s data shows drivers are at least 10 MPH over the speed limit for half of the time they are driving.

Drivers Are Uneasy about Phone Use Behind the Wheel...Only When Practiced By Others: Almost 60 percent of people report having asked a driver to stop using their phone because they felt unsafe as a passenger. Millennials are 10-20 percent more likely to have made this request than Baby Boomers.

Younger Generations are More Resistant to Safe Driving Help: Less than 40 percent of Millennials would allow a mobile app to prevent phone use while driving, and nearly 60 percent of Baby Boomers and 70 percent of senior citizens would allow it.

“Distracted driving has been on the rise in the United States, but people are misinformed about the frequency and dangers of phone usage while driving,” said Andrew Ressler, Executive Vice President of Consumer Products at EverQuote. “EverQuote wants to make the 96 percent of U.S. drivers who use phones behind the wheel aware they are making roads unsafe, and that it’s this very behavior costing the lives of friends, family and themselves.”

To learn more about the “The Confused State of Distracted Driving,” visit https://www.everquote.com/everdrive/confused-state-of-distracted-driving/.

