June 2, 2015

EverQuote, Inc., operator of the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. for consumers and insurance providers, today announced the EverQuote Pro Agency Analytics Service.

This new service provides an opportunity for Local Insurance Agencies to improve results by tracking specific key performance indicators including:

Contact and Close ratio: Identify consumer referrals that are contacted, quoted and ultimately converted.

“We continue to support our longstanding mission of supporting the Local Agency Distribution Channel so agents can capture, convert and retain more online consumers for less cost”, said Stuart Ganis, SVP Marketing at EverQuote and a 25-year veteran in the insurance industry. “This service helps Agency Owners make data-driven decisions about their business and identifies strengths and weaknesses when evaluating budget, people and processes.”

This service is currently reserved for Agencies that return disposition data to EverQuote. Current and prospective EverQuote Pro Agents should contact EverQuote’s Client Success team to learn more about this complimentary service.

There are over 270,000 auto insurance agents, many of whom have historically struggled to capture the 35M+ consumers shopping online for auto insurance each year. EverQuote Pro empowers Local Agents to unite with consumers throughout the U.S. using its proprietary technology & data-driven approach.

About EverQuote

Started in 2011, EverQuote, Inc. operates the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. Our data & technology platform unites drivers with agents and carriers to deliver great rates and coverage while maximizing policies sold for auto insurance providers. 80 of our 120 employees are data scientists or engineers. EverQuote ranks No. 70 on the Inc. 500 fastest growing private companies and is one of the highest-growth companies in Boston history. The company was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs. For more information, visit www.everquote.com.