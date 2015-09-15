Unique Marketplace Fast Growing Go-To Resource for Auto Insurance Agents & Consumers

Cambridge, Mass., September 15, 2015 – EverQuote Inc., operator of the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. for in-market consumers and insurance providers, today announced that more than 5,000 local auto insurance agents across the country are now active users of the EverQuote Pro marketplace, engaging with more than 20,000 new prospective clients daily. Launched in August 2014, EverQuote Pro is a new platform that brings together consumers, carriers and savvy insurance agents seeking a reliable competitive tool to more easily find, convert and retain online clients.

“The rapid adoption of the EverQuote Pro platform by agents is a testament to the high close rates of our client leads, which is spreading by word-of-mouth throughout the agent community faster than we expected,” said Clinton Patterson, EVP of Agency Operations of EverQuote. “We deliver only high quality leads because we source all clients through our owned and operated web sites, which ensures that 100 percent of these people have directly requested a quote.”

Insurance agents in markets such as Chicago, Orlando, and Tampa Bay in particular have recently adopted the EverQuote Pro platform.

Insurance Agent Quotes

“EverQuote is the best lead vendor I’ve worked with,” said Holly Goodman, an insurance agent in Lilburn, Georgia. “They provide us with high quality, real-time leads and my team can tell the difference. In addition to the quality, our retention rate with the consumers we’ve attained from EverQuote has been 90 percent for the year. It’s been an incredibly easy-to-implement tool to get our agency online.”

“I tried five different lead companies, all at the top of their industry. EverQuote stands out far and above the rest and has been a difference maker in my office,” said Ben Russell, an insurance agent in South Jordan, UT. “Their leads consistently convert at two to three times and occasionally almost four times that of other online sources. From an ROI and a time management standpoint this high conversion rate has been vital to hitting aggressive and record breaking growth numbers for my team. In addition to the lead quality EverQuote’s service team is second to none. The amount of data and analysis they provide is surprising and unique in the industry. I highly recommend EverQuote and encourage agents to purchase as many leads as they have available.”

To learn more about EverQuote Pro for Agents, visit www.EverQuote.com/pro or call 844-707-8800.

