EverQuote (formerly AdHarmonics) Ranks No. 70 on 2014 Inc. 5000

October 16, 2014

EverQuote®, a quantitative internet marketing firm based in Cambridge, MA, and part of the Cogo Labs family of companies, is ranked 70th on the 2014 Inc. 5000 list.

Published each year since 1981, Inc. Magazine’s 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the first year that EverQuote, which focuses on applying mathematics and technology to its clients’ online customer acquisition programs, has ranked on the list.

According to the Inc. 5000 rankings, EverQuote has the 6th fastest growth among the Top 20 Advertising & Marketing Companies, and the 3rd fastest growth of companies in the Boston Metro Area and in the state. EverQuote has grown 4,669% since its founding in January 2011.

“We’re honored and excited to be named to this year’s list,” said Co-Founder and CEO Seth Birnbaum. He credited the entire EverQuote team for the company’s tremendous growth and success.

EverQuote, launched in January 2011, has built the largest online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. Through its flagship website, EverQuote.com, the company enables consumers to efficiently connect with auto insurance carriers and agents best suited to meet their needs. This Inc. 5000 ranking cements EverQuotes’ title as one of the fastest-growing technology firms in Cambridge, MA and Boston, MA history.