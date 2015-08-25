Cambridge, MA, August 18, 2015 – EverQuote Inc., operator of the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. for consumers and insurance providers, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the second year in a row. The company’s impressive three-year revenue growth of 691 percent and revenues of $61.9 million placed it at number 656.

EverQuote is also ranked third in terms of Massachusetts companies with revenues over $50 million – and is number 63 nationwide for companies with revenues over $50 million.

“We are extremely proud to have earned a spot in the list two years in a row,” said Seth Birnbaum, CEO of EverQuote. “For companies of our revenue size, it requires a determined effort from a great team along with fantastic partners to achieve this growth and profitability at the same time. This award is a credit to our entire team!”

The 2015 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 18 to September 22), is the most competitive crop in the list's history. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at: http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About EverQuote

Started in 2011, EverQuote, Inc. operates the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. Our data & technology platform unites drivers with agents and carriers to deliver great rates and coverage while maximizing policies sold for auto insurance providers. 90 of our 150 employees are data scientists or engineers. EverQuote ranks No. 656 on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies and is one of the highest-growth companies in Boston history. The company was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs. For more information, visit www.everquote.com.