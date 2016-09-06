EverQuote Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Insurance Tech Startup Continues Rapid Growth to Nearly $100M in Revenue

Cambridge, MA, September 2, 2016 – EverQuote Inc., the largest online insurance marketplace in the U.S., today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the third year in a row. The company’s impressive three-year revenue growth of 208 percent and revenue of $96.7 million placed it at number 1793.

Additionally, EverQuote is ranked sixth for Massachusetts companies with revenues more than $50 million, and is sixty-third nationwide for companies with revenues over $50 million.

“We are extremely proud to have earned a spot in the list three years in a row,” said Seth Birnbaum, CEO of EverQuote. “For companies of our revenue size, it requires a determined effort from a great team along with fantastic partners to achieve this growth and profitability at the same time. This award is a credit to our entire team!”

The 2016 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year growth of 433%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $200 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 640,000 jobs over the past three years, or about 8% of all jobs created in the entire economy during that period. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.