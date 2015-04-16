October 21, 2013

Cambridge, MA (PRWeb) – EverQuote®, the Cambridge-based quantitative internet marketing firm and one of the fastest-growing startups in Boston, MA history, is moving its headquarters from the Cogo Labs incubator space at One Kendall Square to a new facility at 210 Broadway in Cambridge, MA. The move is prompted by the company’s explosive growth and anticipated future expansion.

“Since launching our first production website in 2011, we’ve seen a 160% compounded annual growth rate,” said Seth Birnbaum, Co-Founder and CEO. “We’ve provided approximately 500,000 customers to our advertisers over the same timeframe, and we’re generating more revenue per employee than Google, Amazon, or Facebook.”

“As much as we enjoyed being in the Cogo Labs space, it’s time for us to have our own space—an environment that reflects our personality and values as a company,” said Birnbaum. “The new space will enable us to continue to build not just our engineering and analytics groups, but our business development and operational teams as well, as we continue our mission to offer our partners high-volume, best-in-class customer acquisition and alignment.”

The new contact information for EverQuote will be:

EverQuote

210 Broadway, Suite 302

Cambridge, MA, 02139

EverQuote.com

About EverQuote:

Launched in January 2011, EverQuote is a quantitative internet marketing firm focused on applying sophisticated mathematics and enterprise class technology to their partner’s online customer acquisition programs.

Their proprietary, mathematically driven multi-channel campaign management and optimization platform delivers the high quality, scalable connections to consumers companies need to thrive today. With campaign specific websites, integrated email re-marketing and a highly responsive, world-class engineering team; they are the premier partner for companies focused on driving industry-leading internet marketing performance and results.

About Cogo Labs

Cogo Labs is the technology-driven incubator of some of the Boston area’s fastest-growing web companies. They combine entrepreneurial business leadership with unique technologies, data driven marketing, and quantitative business analytics to guide start-ups from inception to profitability and beyond. Past companies incubated by Cogo Labs have been sold to the Washington Post Company and ADP, Inc.



