Cambridge, Mass. June 23, 2015 – EverQuote, Inc., operator of the leading online auto insurance marketplace in the U.S. for consumers and insurance providers, announced today that it will be sharing insights and best practices on how to improve marketing and optimize lead conversion at this year’s LeadsCon NY, taking place August 24-26, 2015, at the New York Hilton in New York, NY. The company’s session, entitled “Best Practices for Engaging Insurance Prospects Today and Tomorrow,” will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at 4:30pm in the Sutton Parlor North room.

The goal of this session is to help insurance providers, regardless of size, to maximize the efficiency of their marketing spend when acquiring online consumer referrals. This open discussion will feature a panel of insurance providers sharing ideas on how to optimize conversion rates, discussing what the challenges are for the insurance distribution channel and detailing growth strategies for 2015 and beyond.

“I’m elated for the opportunity to host this discussion and look forward to working with our panelists so this is an unforgettable session for the insurance vertical. LeadsCon’s work in the industry has been very meaningful and impactful for many – and we look forward to helping their audience learn how to improve marketing spending and conversion rates,” said Stuart Ganis, SVP, Marketing of EverQuote and a 25-year veteran of the Personal Lines Insurance Industry.

