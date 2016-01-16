Texas Used Car Sales Tax and Fees

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes Continue

When purchasing a new or used car, it's important to understand the taxes and fees you may face.

Texas statewide sales tax on new & used vehicles is 6.25%

Here are typical fees:

DMV or State Fees Title Transfer Fee Usually $28 or $33 This fee varies by county. Contact your tax assessor-collector for the correct fee. Tag / License Fee $51.75 - base fee

$10 - local fee Transfer Registration Fee $2.50 Sales Tax 6.25% on the purchase price or Standard Presumptive Value (SPV). 6.25% on the purchase price if purchased from an authorized dealer. If purchased from anyone other than an authorized dealer, it may be 6.25% of the purchase price or 6.25% of the SPV, whichever is higher. SPV is based on similar sales in the Texas region. Vehicle Registration for New Residents $90 This is imposed on a vehicle brought into the state by a new resident that was previously registered in the resident's name in another state or foreign country. There is no sales tax. Emissions Fee 2.5% or 1% 2.5% for diesel vehicles 1996 and older greater than 14,000 lbs. 1% for diesel vehicles 1997 and newer greater than 14,000 lbs. Gift Tax $10 Motor vehicles transferred to eligible relatives or non-profit organizations. Dealership Fees Documentation Fees No specific limit Charged to cover administrative costs of the dealer related to the title, registration and other paperwork. These fees must be a part of the advertised price. Miscellaneous Vehicle History Report Fees Varies by provider It's wise to get a vehicle history report when purchasing a used car. If your dealer doesn't provide one, there are plenty of companies you can use such as Carfax and AutoCheck. Pre-sale inspection Varies by inspection company A pre-purchase inspection is often done for used cars. The purchaser usually pays. An inspection can uncover flaws that could change your decision to buy the car.

How much is tax, title and license on a used car in Texas?

A used car in Texas will cost $90 to $95 for title and license, plus 6.25% sales tax of the purchase price. If you purchased the car in a private sale, you may be taxed on the purchase price or the “standard presumptive value” (SPV) of the car, whichever is higher. The SPV is calculated based on similar sales in the region. Here’s an SPV calculator.

Updated Oct. 10, 2019