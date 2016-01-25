Driver License Mega Centers - Your Fast Way to Personal Service

The following Mega Centers support "Get in Line Online". You can text ahead to get your place in line. The system will send you text alerts when your place in line is coming due to be serviced.

Austin-Pflugerville Mega Center

216 E. Wells Branch Parkway

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Call to get in line: (512) 486-2800

Dallas-Garland Mega Center

4445 Saturn RD, Ste A

Garland, Texas 75041

Call to get in line: (214) 861-3700

Dallas South Mega Center

39025 LBJ Service Rd

Dallas, TX 75232

Call to get in line: (214) 330-3958

Fort Worth Mega Center

8301 Brentwood Stair Road

Fort Worth, Texas 76120

Call to get in line: (817) 285-1900

Houston Gessner Mega Center

12220 South Gessner

Houston, TX 77071-2831

Call to get in line: (713) 219-4100

Houston-Rosenberg Mega Center

28000 SW Freeway, STE A

Rosenberg, Texas 77471

Call to get in line: (281) 517-1630

Houston-Spring Mega Center

4740 Spring Cypress RD, STE 100

Spring, Texas 77379

Call to get in line: (281) 517-1620

San Antonio-Leon Valley Mega Center

7410 Huebner Road

San Antonio, Texas 78240

Call to get in line: (210) 531-1000



You can also reserve your place online at the following website.

If you are not near one of these mega centers, please visit the complete list of offices here.