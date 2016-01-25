Driver License Mega Centers - Your Fast Way to Personal Service
The following Mega Centers support "Get in Line Online". You can text ahead to get your place in line. The system will send you text alerts when your place in line is coming due to be serviced.
Austin-Pflugerville Mega Center
216 E. Wells Branch Parkway
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Call to get in line: (512) 486-2800
Dallas-Garland Mega Center
4445 Saturn RD, Ste A
Garland, Texas 75041
Call to get in line: (214) 861-3700
Dallas South Mega Center
39025 LBJ Service Rd
Dallas, TX 75232
Call to get in line: (214) 330-3958
Fort Worth Mega Center
8301 Brentwood Stair Road
Fort Worth, Texas 76120
Call to get in line: (817) 285-1900
Houston Gessner Mega Center
12220 South Gessner
Houston, TX 77071-2831
Call to get in line: (713) 219-4100
Houston-Rosenberg Mega Center
28000 SW Freeway, STE A
Rosenberg, Texas 77471
Call to get in line: (281) 517-1630
Houston-Spring Mega Center
4740 Spring Cypress RD, STE 100
Spring, Texas 77379
Call to get in line: (281) 517-1620
San Antonio-Leon Valley Mega Center
7410 Huebner Road
San Antonio, Texas 78240
Call to get in line: (210) 531-1000
You can also reserve your place online at the following website.
If you are not near one of these mega centers, please visit the complete list of offices here.