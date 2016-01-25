Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Driver's Education

When can my student get a Provisional Driver's License?

Once they've had a learner license for at least 6 months and they are at least 16 years of age and they have completed all the driver's education class (both classroom hours and behind-the-wheel hours), they may take the exam. Once they successfully complete the exam they will be issued their Provisional Driver License.

Am I required to take a driver education course to get my driver's license?

Persons under 18 must succesfully complete a driver education course.

Persons 18 years older and under 25 must complete an adult driver education course.

Persons 25 and older are not required to take a driver education course, but it is strongly encouraged.

What is a certified driver education course?

There are three ways for teens to take a driver education course.

At a licensed driver training school. Click here for a list of active certified schools. This list also includes programs for adults.

Through a public school. Click here to find our if your school has a program.

Taught by your parent(s). If interested, your parent or legal guardian should call 800-803-9202.

Can I take a driver education course online?

Some schools offer an online school for drivers education. Vist the txvsn.org site for more information.

Can any parent teach their child driving?

There are certain situations where a parent is not permitted to be the official instructor for their child's driving education: If an of the following are true: