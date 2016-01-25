The Texas Course for Motorcycle Riders offers educational programs and is taught at three levels.

Basic Riders Course This is for new riders to get a license. Motorcycles are provided for the course. You may need your own DOT approved helmet. Prices are in the range of $200.00. An MSF Course Completion may also earn you a discount on your motorcycle insurance.



Rider Course Intermediate You must have basic skills already. Enrollment fees vary



Riders Course Graduate Level Range exercises improve basic skills and crash avoidance skills. Braking and cornering are emphasized. Riders use their own motorcycles.



Frequently Asked Questions

Is a motorcycle training course required for a motorcycle license?

Yes. Successful completion of an approved Basic or Intermediate course is required for licensing.

Am I required to wear a Helmet while riding?

You should read the latest on the official Texas website for your answer.

Am I required to use turn signals on a motorcycle?

No. Turn signals are not required and are not a pass/fail requirement for an inspection.

What do I do when a traffic light doesn't change because my bike doesn't trigger it?

You may not proceed through a red light. You will need to turn or otherwise find a legally and safe method to find another route.

Additional Info

For more details vist www.dps.texas.gov/msb/thecourse.htm.

There are also specialty courses in the following:

All Terrain Vehicle

Sidecar Training

Trailing

Trike Training

To register for a course, visit here www.dps.texas.gov/msb/traininglocations/