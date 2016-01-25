The Texas Course for Motorcycle Riders offers educational programs and is taught at three levels.
- Basic Riders Course
- This is for new riders to get a license.
- Motorcycles are provided for the course.
- You may need your own DOT approved helmet.
- Prices are in the range of $200.00.
- An MSF Course Completion may also earn you a discount on your motorcycle insurance.
- Rider Course Intermediate
- You must have basic skills already.
- Enrollment fees vary
- Riders Course Graduate Level
- Range exercises improve basic skills and crash avoidance skills.
- Braking and cornering are emphasized.
- Riders use their own motorcycles.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is a motorcycle training course required for a motorcycle license?
Yes. Successful completion of an approved Basic or Intermediate course is required for licensing.
Am I required to wear a Helmet while riding?
You should read the latest on the official Texas website for your answer.
Am I required to use turn signals on a motorcycle?
No. Turn signals are not required and are not a pass/fail requirement for an inspection.
What do I do when a traffic light doesn't change because my bike doesn't trigger it?
You may not proceed through a red light. You will need to turn or otherwise find a legally and safe method to find another route.
Additional Info
For more details vist www.dps.texas.gov/msb/thecourse.htm.
There are also specialty courses in the following:
- All Terrain Vehicle
- Sidecar Training
- Trailing
- Trike Training
To register for a course, visit here www.dps.texas.gov/msb/traininglocations/