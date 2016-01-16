 

The Texas DMV provides an online method for renewing your driver license and/or changing your address.  

Renewing Your Driver's License or ID Card Online

Before you use it have the following handy:

  • Have your own access to the internet
  • A printer to print a temporary driver license or ID which will be valid for 45 days.  If you don't have a printer, it is better to renew by phone or in person.
  • Have your Social Security Number (SSN).
  • Be prepared to pay with a valid credit card of types (Visa, Master Card, American Expression or Discover).
  • Your current Texas Driver's License or ID card.
    • From it you will need your number and your Audit Number.

Visit txapps.texas.gov to begin the process.  

 

Changing Your Address Online for a Driver's License

You  must meet certain requirements to be able to change your address with the DMV online.

  • You are at least 18 years of age and younger than 79 years of age and not have a provisional or learner license.
  • You must have a current driver's license that is not expired and not suspended and not revoked.
    • If expired, you can request a change of address at the same time you renew it.
  • You have a class C or CM driver license.
  • Your Social Security Number is already on file.
  • You are a U.S. Citizen

Before you go to the website have the following handy:

  • Have your own access to the internet
  • A printer to print a temporary driver license or ID which will be valid for 45 days.  If you don't have a printer, it is better to renew by phone or in person.
  • Have your Social Security Number (SSN).
  • Be prepared to pay with a valid credit card of types (Visa, Master Card, American Express or Discover).
  • Your current Texas Driver's License or ID card.

Visit txapps.texas.gov to begin the process.  

 

 