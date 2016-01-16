Menu Insurance

The Texas DMV provides an online method for renewing your driver license and/or changing your address.

Renewing Your Driver's License or ID Card Online

Before you use it have the following handy:

Have your own access to the internet

A printer to print a temporary driver license or ID which will be valid for 45 days. If you don't have a printer, it is better to renew by phone or in person.

Have your Social Security Number (SSN).

Be prepared to pay with a valid credit card of types (Visa, Master Card, American Expression or Discover).

Your current Texas Driver's License or ID card. From it you will need your number and your Audit Number.



Visit txapps.texas.gov to begin the process.

Changing Your Address Online for a Driver's License

You must meet certain requirements to be able to change your address with the DMV online.

You are at least 18 years of age and younger than 79 years of age and not have a provisional or learner license.

You must have a current driver's license that is not expired and not suspended and not revoked. If expired, you can request a change of address at the same time you renew it.

You have a class C or CM driver license.

Your Social Security Number is already on file.

You are a U.S. Citizen

Before you go to the website have the following handy:

Visit txapps.texas.gov to begin the process.