How quickly does the law require me to change my address once I move? 30 days

How much does it cost to have my address or name changed on my driver’s license? The standard fee is $11 to change your address on your driver's license or ID card. If you mail in the forms, you are also responsible for the postage paid.



Change of Address Online

Changing your address is very similar to the process for renewing your driver's license.

Requirements for an Internet Address Change:

Be a U.S. Citizen

Be a Texas resident

Have your social security number handy

Have a valid credit card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express) to pay the fee

Have the audit number from your current driver's license.

Then visit the official texas DPS site for changing your address. Your next expiration date will not change if you are only changing your address.

It is possible to change your address and renew at the same time and there is only the standard renewal fee.

Change of Address In Person

You may also change your address at your local county tax office. You will need to pay the same $11 fee. Be prepared with your current driver's license or ID card.

Other License Changes

Name Changes

Name changes must be made in person at your local county tax office. You must do this within 30 days of the change. You will need documents that verify the name change such as Marriage License, Divorce decree, Spouse's death certificate, Certified court order, or an Amended birth certificate.

Sex Changes

A transgender person must bring an original certified court order verifying their change to the county tax office as part of changing the information on their driver's license or ID card.

Address Confidentiality Program

Texas provides a program to help people that need to keep their residential address confidential. It is called the "Address Confidentiality Program" ans is administered by the Attorney General of Texas. This program provides a substitute post office box address and a free mail forwarding service for participants.

To find out more information send an email to [email protected]