Standard Texas License Plates

You will receive a standard license plate when you first register your vehicle. These plates are good for seven years. Then they must be replaced at your local county tax office. At registration time you may choose a specialty plate for an extra fee. You may also apply for a handicap plate or placard at any time.

Handicap License Plates and Placards

To receive a handicap plate or placard fill out the Form VTR-214 Application for Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard and/or License Plate. There is not fee for a person with a permanent disability and a $5 fee for a temporary placard.

Note: You will need to get the signature of the Licensed Medical Professional who has filled out the Disability Statement in the form notarized. Also, the medical professional will need to be either licensed in Texas or a neighboring state, practicing medicine in a U.S. military installation based in Texas or practicing medicine in a hospital or health facility of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Specialty & Custom Vanity Plates

There are about 400 different specialty plates available in Texas and you may be able to customize the license tag number.

These are in many different categories such as:

To get a complete listing and the rules and fees visit Choose Specialty Plate.