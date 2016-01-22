Menu Insurance

As of Jan 2016, there are no state-wide requirements for these kinds of drivers. Therefore, there isn't a special state license or endorsement. However, your local municipal government (town or city) may have requirements, licenses or fees. Check with your local government before starting such a business or work.

Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL)

The Commercial Driver License (CDL) is a special type of license that you may apply for to transport interstate or intrastate commerce. In addition, to having the CDL, you may be required to specific endorsements on your license depending on the type of vehicle or what you are transporting.

Basic Requirements for a CDL:

The vehicle has a gross vehicle rating (GVWR) of over 26,000 pounds, or

The vehicle transports quantities of hazardous materials that require warning placards, or

The vehicle is designed to transport 16 or more passengers including the driver.

You must have an active regular drivers license to apply for a CDL.

Applying for a Commercial Driver's License (CDL)

You will be required to pass certain knowledge and skills tests and also certify that you meet the medical certification.

To apply you must do the following:

Apply in person at any driver license office and complete the application.

Present documents to prove your identity.

Present documents to prove Texas residence.

Present evidence of your Social Security Number.

Meet the self-certification of medical status.

Present proof of Texas vehicle registration and liability insurance on all vehicles registered in your name.

Agree to be photographed, fingerprinted and give your signature.

Pass the vision test and the knowledge and skills tests.

Pay the required fee.

You must provide the appropriate commercial motor vehicle for the driving test.

For more details about CDLs, read the official Texas Commercial Motor Vehicle Drivers Handbook. This documents in more detail the tests that you will be required to pass.

Further information about CDL licenses can also be found here.

Special Endorsements for the CDL

There are several endorsement codes you will want to apply for depending on the type of commercial driving you will be doing.

Driver's License Restrictions

There are many possible restrictions that can be placed on your license regardless of the type of license.

Here are some of the most common restrictions: