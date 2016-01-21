Menu Insurance

Buying/Selling

License / Registration

Tickets & Violations

Education

DMV Office Finder

Buying from a Private Owner

Before transferring the title, be sure you have an executed Bill of Sale Form with the current owner. Then the current owner should complete the first assignment section on the back of the title. Be sure they enter the following information:

Purchaser's full legal name and current address. This name should match the name on your Texas driver's license or state identification card.

Date of sale (month, day, and year).

The odometer reading at the time of the sale, without the tenths of miles. There are some exceptions to the odometer requirement. Generally, for cars newer than 10 years old, the reading is required.

If the odometer does not accurately reflect the total actual mileage the vehicle has been driven or is exempt, check the appropriate box.

The current owner must also print and sign their name. If the car is jointly owned, all owners must print and sign their names.

The purchaser must then do the following:

Acknowledge the odometer declaration by printing and signing their name in the appropriate place. If jointly purchased, all new owners must print and sign their name.

DO NOT sign a title that is blank.

Make sure that all liens listed on the title have been previously released, or you will end up responsible for them.

By the way, did you already do search for the vehicle history report?

To COMPLETE the transfer, you must present the following to a local county tax title office within 30 days of the sale date.

Form 130-U - Application for Texas Certificate of Title

Property assigned title

Emission Inspection Certificate if required by your county.

Proof of your own auto insurance.

Payment for the transfer, registration fees.

Moved Texas Resident Title Transfer

New residents moving to Texas are required to title and register their vehicle in Texas.

Refer to "New Car Registration" for more information.

Replace a Lost or Damaged Title by Mail

If a title is lost or destroyed you may get a new, certified title copy. Follow these steps to replace the title:

Fill out the Form 130-U - Application for Texas Certificate of Title

Include a copy of you current valid Texas driver's license or ID card

Include a check money order or cashier's check for the $2 fee.

Mail all of the above to your local county tax office.

Replace a Lost or Damaged Title In Person

If a title is lost or destroyed you may get a new, certified title copy. Follow these steps to replace the title:

Fill out the Form 130-U - Application for Texas Certificate of Title

Form 130-U - Application for Texas Certificate of Title Be prepared to show your current valid Texas driver's license or ID card.

Be prepared to pay the fee of $5.45. It is a cheaper fee to make your request through the mail.

Visit your local county tax office with the information and payment above.

Replacing a Title for a Vehicle that is still under a Lien

If your vehicle is still under a lien, the lienholder will need to request the replacement.