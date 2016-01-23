Menu Insurance

Check the Status of a Suspended License

You can order a copy or your driver record either online or through the mail. To verify any suspension actions on your license you will need to order a type AR which is a complete record. To start the process of getting your driver record, visit the Licensee Driver Record site.

You can also visit the License Eligibility site.

To get the driver record online you will need:

Your Texas Driver's License

Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

A valid credit card (Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express)

Knowledge of the type of Driver Record you need (AR to get it all)

Adobe Reader (Download Adobe Reader) Access to a working printer

Reinstatement Information

For each kind of suspension or revocation, there are compliance requirements necessary to meet before you may be eligible to get your license active again. You are likely also required to pay fees. The site for checking your status will also give you the information about any compliance requirements and let you pay any necessary fees.

Kinds of License Suspensions and Revocations

Automatic Suspensions:

Four or more moving traffic violations within a 12-month period. They do not have to be in the same calendar year.

Seven or more moving traffic violations within a 24-month period.

Medical Revocations:

The Texas Medical Advisory Board (MAB) can review a person's ability to drive and can recommend that a person's driver's license be revoked. There are several ways that a driver can be referred to the MAB for an evaluation:

Individual self-reports their medical condition.

DPS refers an individual due to a medical evaluation conducted at the driver license office. Customer Service Representatives (CSR) are trained to evaluate an applicant's appearance and conduct a basic medical evaluation on any individual that applies for a driver's license.

The person has multiple convictions for alcohol or drugs on their driver's record.

Law enforcement, a physician or a private citizen can report a person to the DPS for an evaluation.

In some circumstances, if you've had an evaluation and your license has been revoked you can request a hearing to contest the revocation.

Read more detailed information about Texas Medical Revocations here.