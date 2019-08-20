Cheap Car Insurance in Delaware 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Delaware when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident
Penalties for not having car insurance in Delaware
- First offense: $1,500–$2,000 fine and a six month license suspension
- Second offense within three years: $3,000–$4,000 and a six month license suspension
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Updated Aug. 23, 2019