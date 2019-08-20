Cheap Car Insurance in Delaware 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes


Average car insurance premiums in Delaware

You must show an insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Delaware when:

  • Law enforcement requests it
  • You renew vehicle registration
  • Your vehicle is involved in a car accident

Penalties for not having car insurance in Delaware

  • First offense: $1,500–$2,000 fine and a six month license suspension
  • Second offense within three years: $3,000–$4,000 and a six month license suspension

Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America


Car insurance requirements in Delaware

Updated Aug. 23, 2019

More: