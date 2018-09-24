SR-22 insurance refers to an auto insurance policy for a driver who's required to show proof of insurance to the state. The SR-22 form (called an FR-44 in some states) is this proof of insurance. Needing an SR-22 form doesn't necessarily mean you're a "bad driver," but it does mean you're a high-risk driver.

The SR-22 form needs to be filed by your auto insurance company. Not all insurers will do SR-22s. If yours doesn't and you need an SR-22, you'll have to find a new insurance company. An SR-22 insurance requirement often lasts three years.

A state might even require an SR-22 certificate if you no longer have a car.

EverQuote can connect you to insurers that offer SR-22 insurance in your state. Just fill out a car insurance quotes request on the site and check "yes" when asked, "Do you need an SR-22 Financial Responsibility form?"

Reasons for needing SR-22 insurance

Common reasons for being required to have an SR-22 can include:

Major motor vehicle convictions, such as a DUI or reckless driving.

Being involved in a car crash and having no auto insurance.

Driving with a suspended driver's license.

These states don't have an SR-22 program, according to the Insurance Industry Committee on Motor Vehicle Administration (IICMVA), a group of trade associations and auto insurance companies:

Delaware

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Non-owner SR-22 insurance

In some cases you may be required to file an SR-22 form even if you no longer own a car. A non-owner car insurance policy helps you fulfill the insurance requirement if you don't have a vehicle.

SR-22 insurance cost

The cost of an SR-22 certificate itself is small. There's generally an administrative fee between $15 and $25, depending on the insurance company and state.

But your insurance company may impose a surcharge if you need a financial responsibility filing. And your rates will likely also be higher due to the reason you need an SR-22 in the first place. For example, if you need an SR-22 because of a DUI, your car insurance rates will reflect the drunk driving conviction. If your driver's license was suspended, there will also be a cost from the DMV to reinstate it.

See more about:

If you're looking for cheap SR-22 insurance, shop around for car insurance quotes. Even drivers with poor driving records and SR-22s can save money by comparison shopping.

There are even some auto insurance companies that specialize in high-risk car insurance customers.

This is what an SR-22 certificate generally looks like. But remember, your insurance company fills it out and files it, not you.