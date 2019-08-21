Cheap Car Insurance in Maine 2019

Fast, Free Auto Insurance Quotes
You must show your auto insurance ID card (or other proof of financial responsibility) in Maine when:
- Law enforcement requests it
- You renew vehicle registration
- Your vehicle is involved in a car accident
Penalties for not having Maine car insurance
- Fine of $100-$500 along with possible suspension of license, registration, or both. Right to apply for a license or registration may be revoked.
Source: Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
Updated Aug. 23, 2019